Wayne Rooney tends to divide opinion in the world of management.

There were times when he was well-received at Derby County, though others not so much - and his most recent spell across the Atlantic with DC United prior to taking the Birmingham City gig has hardly filled too many with excitement.

Despite that, however, one of his former lieutenants at Pride Park in Curtis Davies remains assured that he'll be a success with the Blues after replacing John Eustace under controversial circumstances.

What has ex-Derby County man Curtis Davies said about Wayne Rooney after becoming Birmingham City manager?

Davies, who now plies his trade in the third-tier with strugglers Cheltenham Town at the ripe old age of 38, has given Birmingham supporters a rather promising verdict of what they can expect from his former-boss.

The experienced defender told BirminghamLive: "He says ‘All I ask of you is stick to the game plan’ and the thing is with Wayne, you're more likely to get dropped or taken out the team if you're not brave.

"Say me as a centre half, if I just start booting the ball up the pitch when he's asking us to play, I won't play because then the rest of the structure around it won't work.

"He obviously gives you creative control that obviously you'll know the right time, you're an experienced player, you know the right time to make a short pass or to make a longer pass, of course. But he’d rather his players stick to the game plan, try and play as much as possible.

"But he's got to have a bit of time with his Blues group and work out everyone's strengths and weaknesses first and foremost, if he is to implement it properly.

"Having played against Blues twice this season already I think there are players at your disposal at Blues.

“He'll definitely make some things happen with that team and the way you play and it'll be quite exciting and enjoyable football.

"But there will be times when you're on the edge of your seat thinking ‘Just kick it up the pitch!’ But I think you need to be patient with it. I think it will get you excited and it'll be a good time for Blues.”

He also added: "I'd say Wayne's more of a manager than a coach, if I'm being totally honest, When we would be doing stuff he would step in and say what he wanted, remind people of the standards he wanted, or maybe take a little finishing session.

"Obviously, it's a good person to learn from when it comes to the little finishing, or a passing session or something like that.

"Wayne's strength is the man-management. He's got his coaches there now at Blues, he'll just be the one to be around watching players, seeing players’ moods, picking up on why is he down, putting an arm around him, maybe giving someone a little bit of a gee up by telling them off. That's his skill set now.

"But then at the same time when he does need to step in and give his insight as a top world class player. He's able to do so."

Does Wayne Rooney have the resources to succeed at Birmingham City?

While the jury still remains out on whether Rooney will be a success story in the West Midlands, there's no getting away from the fact that he has the tools in place to give himself a strong chance of becoming just that.

Make no mistake about it, he'll be backed strongly in the transfer market by the club's fresh Stateside ownership, and that'll give him a good opportunity to kick on and fire the Blues further towards promotion contention if they keep pace with the top-six until then.

And as Davies rightly alludes to above, Rooney is also blessed with a talented squad at his disposal courtesy of the impressive summer transfer window that the club had.

Birmingham City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Dion Sanderson Wolves Permanent Lee Buchanan Werder Bremen Permanent Ethan Laird Man United Permanent Krystian Bielik Derby County Permanent Tyler Roberts Leeds United Permanent Koji Miyoshi Royal Antwerp Permanent Keshi Anderson Blackpool Permanent Cody Drameh Leeds United Loan Emanuel Aiwu Cremonese Loan Oli Burke Werder Bremen Loan Jay Stansfield Fulham Loan Siriki Dembele AFC Bournemouth Permanent

The likes of Cody Drameh and Siriki Dembele are players who wouldn't look a touch out of place in a team competing for a top-six slot, and they've generally got quality in the squad across the board.

All things considered, Rooney has everything in place to succeed - now, it all comes down to him.