Wayne Rooney is only a few games into his Birmingham City managerial career, but it is already clear who is important in his side.

In Rooney’s first two games in charge of the club, Birmingham failed to score a single goal. But in their last two encounters against Southampton and Ipswich Town, the club are up and running in terms of goals.

Two out of the three goals have been scored by forward Jay Stansfield, and he was expected to have an important role in the club’s season, and that is becoming apparent now.

However, the concern for Birmingham will be that the more the player performs and catches the eye, the greater the chances of Fulham recalling the forward in January, especially when you consider how poor they have been in front of goal in the Premier League.

So with that said, Birmingham may need to look at attacking options for when January comes around, and they should look no further than AFC Wimbledon forward Ali Al-Hamadi.

Which teams are interested in Ali Al-Hamadi?

It was first reported by Sports Illustrated, that Sunderland are weighing up a move for the League Two striker.

The report states that the Black Cats have sent scouts to watch the 21-year-old's recent performances for the League Two side.

But they have been joined by a host of Championship sides in recent weeks, as Leeds United are said to have joined the race.

While Bristol City, Stoke City, Hull, and Cardiff City are also believed to be keen on the forward, as reported by journalist Darren Witcoop. He also adds that Wimbledon will look for a £1 million plus for Al-Hamadi after rejecting bids from Barnsley and Peterborough United in the summer.

So, it seems Al-Hamadi is going to be a wanted man in January, and if Birmingham do see Stansfield return to his parent club, there is no reason why they shouldn’t also be keen on the player.

Ali Al Hamadi's stats per club (As it stands November 8th, per Transfermarkt) Teams Apps Goals Assists AFC Wimbledon 36 15 6 Swansea City U18 22 6 0 Wycombe Wanderers 13 1 0 Bromley FC 10 3 2 Swansea City U21 6 1 1

Why should Birmingham City join Sunderland and Leeds United in the race for Ali Al-Hamadi?

The Iraqi international has made an impressive start to this League Two campaign as he looks to help Wimbledon get promoted back to League One.

Al Hamadi impressed in the second half of last season for the Dons after joining the club in the January transfer window of this year.

The forward struggled to break into the Swansea City team earlier in his career, so he decided to take a step down the Football League, and after a spell at Wycombe Wanderers, he joined Wimbledon.

Al-Hamadi netted 10 times in 19 League Two appearances last season, and so far, this season, he has four goals and five assists in 14 league appearances.

The 21-year-old is performing really well in the fourth tier, with him averaging 3.4 shots per game as well as 1.5 dribbles and an impressive 1.9 key passes, as per WhoScored.com.

Al-Hamadi is a player that seems to love playing football and is enjoying it for AFC Wimbledon, but his numbers are attracting interest from the Championship, and it seems only a matter of time before he seals another move.

The Iraq international could be the perfect signing for Rooney, as he has the ‘no fear’ style in him.

He makes a nuisance of himself at the top end of the pitch and loves to play on the edge. He looks to be a player that would fit what Rooney is trying to create at the club.

Plus, Al-Hamadi would love to prove people wrong from his Swansea days; the concern would be whether he could continue scoring regularly in the second tier.

But Al Hamadi seems to be a player who lives on confidence, and as long as he’s given that, he will keep producing.

He could be the best replacement for Stansfield should he leave in January, and if not, he could be a great partner for the Fulham forward.