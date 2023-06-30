On Thursday, Birmingham City confirmed the permanent signing of Krystian Bielik from Derby County for an initial fee reported to be below £1 million.

The 25-year-old, who spent last season on loan at St Andrew's and impressed under John Eustace, has signed a three-year deal with the West Midlands club.

Suffering multiple cruciate ligament injuries, Bielik's career could have already been over but he managed to stay fit for the Blues last term and justified why they made a move for him this summer, for a low risk fee.

Blues are understood to have landed Bielik despite interest from abroad in a major boost for Eustace and his team, who has secured the services of a key part of his midfield from 2022/23.

Making 37 appearances in all competitions last term, all but two of them coming in the Championship, he showed signs that the early career potential could still be there, and got his career back on track.

Who is the best signing in the Championship so far?

The fee paid for Bielik is eye-catching, given just how low it is.

For many, he may be a risk, when considering his injury record over the last few years. However, he may be one of the best signings made by any second tier side this summer, and we are only a matter of weeks into the window being open.

Bielik is an Arsenal academy graduate who came through their system with a glowing reputation. He spent time out on loan and impressed, particularly with Charlton Athletic, prompting Derby to pay a club-record £9.5 million fee for the Polish midfielder.

With Bielik into the final year of his deal at Pride Park, and Derby needing his wage off their books in League One, he has been available for a cut-price deal.

Birmingham have taken full advantage and paid almost a tenth of that fee to secure his services, and should he continue to recapture his early career form, he won't be considered as a risk, but could reinstate himself among the best players in his position in the Championship.

For the price, a whole host of clubs at the top end of the Championship should have been taking a chance on his injury record, especially when taking into account his age as well.

Lots of teams expected to be at the top end of the league are in need of additions in their engine room, and Bielik is the sort of profile that could be transformative for Birmingham, it was an opportunistic signing that many other sides should have also been in for.

It would be unsurprising if Birmingham turn a large profit on the Polish international, who could have enormous resale value for the Blues if he continues from where he left off last season.

The 25-year-old is strong, aggressive, combative, and comfortable in possession. He can progress the ball, has good press resistant qualities, can break up play, and at his best has a real engine in midfield as well.

Bielik could also be used deeper, as a ball-playing central-defender, or in more advanced ways as a box-to-box player, such is the breadth of his profile and skill-set.

Although he's been signed in June with plenty of the summer transfer window remaining, Bielik should be seen as one of the signings of the window already, and it doesn't close until September.