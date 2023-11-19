Highlights Wayne Rooney could turn to Birmingham City's academy for fresh talent as his team struggles in the Championship.

Romelle Donovan, a 16-year-old winger, is showing potential and has impressed at the under-21 level.

Birmingham City intends to offer Donovan a professional contract once he turns 17, signifying their commitment to nurturing young talent.

Wayne Rooney has had a tough start to life at Birmingham City in his first five matches as his new side struggle for results and slide down the Championship table.

But could the ex-England striker start turning more towards the club's academy in a bid to add fresh impetus into his squad?

We know how good the Blues' youth talent can be in recent years - Jude Bellingham has become an absolute superstar, Jobe Bellingham was developing slowly but surely before moving on to Sunderland, whilst Jordan James and George Hall have showed flashes of their brilliance.

The next player to make it big at City though could be Romelle Donovan, who is sure to have top flight clubs tracking his services at some point in the near future.

Who is Romelle Donovan?

Donovan is Birmingham born-and-bred, but there are little details on the 16-year-old in regard to what he has done at youth level for the Blues or what age he joined the club.

What we do know is that after impressive performances at youth level last season, the winger was called up to the first-team squad in January to be a part of not only the third round FA Cup replay with Forest Green Rovers, but he was also named as a substitute for the initial round four fixture with Blackburn Rovers and also the replay, despite not even having a scholarship with the club as of that time.

Donovan did pen a two-year scholarship over the summer though as he reached the necessary age group, but when pre-season came about he was in the first-team squad, impressing enough to once again be included on the bench by John Eustace in early season EFL Cup matches.

He has, however, been impressing at under-21's level for the Blues, and Wayne Rooney revealed last month not long after his arrival at St. Andrew's that he was ready to give Donovan his senior debut after what he showed him in training.

That debut did indeed come a few days after Rooney's comments as Donovan was brought off the bench with seven minutes to go with City 2-0 down at home to Hull.

It was a proud moment for Donovan and his family, and even though he has not been in the subsequent three matchday squads, there is a player with a bright future - but will he stay at Birmingham?

What is Romelle Donovan's contract situation with Birmingham City?

Like all players in his age group that are at Birmingham, Donovan signed a two-year scholarship deal which lasts until the end of the 2024-25 season, with the rules stating that players cannot turn professional until they turn 17.

That is what happened for both Jude and Jobe Bellingham as well as the likes of Jordan James and George Hall, and whilst it is possible to agree pre-contracts, Birmimgham have not done that with Donovan as of yet.

However, as per BirminghamLive, City are intending to offer Donovan a professional deal as soon as he turns 17 on November 30, which will be a statement of intent if he does sign on the dotted line as he seems to have some potential.

St. Andrew's has been a breeding ground for talented youngsters in recent years, and Donovan looks to be the next one that is rolling off the production line.