Birmingham City could face significant blow after brutal incident: Opinion

Birmingham City have a seven-point cushion on the relegation zone in the Championship with just 12 games remaining but are on a very concerning run of form under John Eustace.

Harlee Dean took matters into his own hands after the Blues went down 1-0 at home to Luton Town last weekend, in a dressing room outburst according to the Mirror.

The passion for the cause will be appreciated by the supporter base but it may not have been the best tactic from the experienced defender given the personalities he is playing alongside.

Styles of management have changed significantly in the last few years, and an old school half time hairdryer is not commonly believed to be the best way to get the most out of some individuals, it can have the opposite effect to see players shut off leading to decreased effort levels.

There are probably some egos in that dressing room that need massaging to produce peak performance rather than a rollocking, even if in some ways it was warranted.

Coming from a player like Dean as well, who has only started ten league games this season, though he has been a good servant to the club, the 31-year-old may not have gained the respect of some of the newer and younger members of the group.

It could in turn create tension amongst the camp rather than a desire to make amends for a bad performance.

The Mirror also revealed that John Eustace was not in the room when the incident occurred, which in a way undermines his authority, that Dean felt the needed to get his points across while the authoritative figure was elsewhere.

The centre back may well have felt comfortable acting in the same way with the manager present, but it does seem like the kind of action that if he had had time to calm down and consider, he would not have carried out.

Emmanuel Longelo, George Hall, Hannibal Mejbri, Tahith Chong, Juninho Bacuna, Alfie Chang and Jordan James were all in the matchday squad for the game, the seven of them have embarked on a professional football career in a very different era to when Dean did, and it feels like a misjudgment for the 31-year-old to act the way that he did considering the difference in upbringing a large number of his team-mates have been through.

Time will tell, if the Blues go on a winning run after this, Dean may even take credit but given their predicament and run of form, it does not feel like the row would have helped matters.