With Birmingham City announcing the departure of several senior players earlier this summer, it always looked like being a busy window ahead for the Blues.

Indeed, experienced players across the pitch will depart St Andrews at the end of their current contracts.

These names include Harlee Dean, Maxime Colin, George Friend, Jordan Graham and Troy Deeney.

Naturally, these players will need to be replaced.

In terms of filling the forward spot occupied by Troy Deeney, the club have already signed forward Tyler Roberts from Leeds United. However, it could be argued that their strikeforce still needs freshening up further.

Do Birmingham City have an ageing strikeforce?

Of course, Deeney's departure goes some way to addressing this, but last season, Birmingham City's striking department were very ageing.

Deeney was 34, for example, whilst Lukas Jutkiewicz and Scott Hogan are also into their thirties, aged 34 and 31 respectively.

Now, there is absolutely nothing wrong with experience, but when it is the only thing you have, it becomes an issue.

Of course, a forward department of Hogan, Jutkiewicz and the aforementioned Tyler Roberts is more dynamic than last season's frontline, but, it could easily be argued that another addition in the department, recently linked to the club, could freshen things up even further.

Sonny Perkins to Birmingham City

That forward is Leeds United's Sonny Perkins.

According to a recent report from TEAMtalk, Birmingham City are one of three Championship sides currently interested in a loan deal for the youngster, with Blackburn and Sunderland also keen.

Out of those clubs, you can't help but feel Birmingham City could be the best destination, with Perkins' youth further freshening up the striking department at St Andrews as discussed above.

Birmingham City could be the best destination for Perkins

If Perkins were to end up at Sunderland, for example, he would fit in well with the general age profile of their squad, but arguably, it wouldn't be right in terms of playing opportunities.

When fit, Ross Stewart is always going to be the main man, and there are rumours that the club are also in talks to sign Ellis Simms permanently.

If the club splash the cash on Simms, Stewart and Simms would almost certainly be the front two locked in.

That would leave Perkins to compete for minutes with Hemir, a young forward Sunderland have just signed from Benfica, and you have to question why the Black Cats would afford more opportunities to a player on loan as opposed to one on their books permanently.

As for Blackburn, meanwhile, there are incredibly big boots to fill following Ben Brereton-Diaz's exit.

The Chilean international bagged goals for fun in recent seasons, and if Perkins were to arrive at Ewood Park, naturally it would come with pressure.

Furthermore, with Rovers having signed Niall Ennis this summer, and already having Sam Gallagher on the books, he could also struggle for minutes.

To sum things up, Birmingham as a destination seems the best fit, not only because of what they can offer Perkins, but because of what he can offer them.

Eustace has shown a willingness to give young players an opportunity, and given he offers their striking department some much-needed youth, he also represents a different option for them.

As such, if I were Leeds, I'd seriously consider sending Perkins on loan to St Andrews this summer, ahead of the Stadium of Light or Ewood Park.