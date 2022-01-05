Birmingham City could be getting just what they need with anticipated swoop for Premier League player: Opinion

It’s probably fair to say that the January transfer window hasn’t started in the best of ways for Birmingham City.

On the pitch, the Blues started the month by losing 2-1 at home to QPR, meaning Lee Bowyer’s side have now won just once in their last eight outings.

Off it meanwhile, it was confirmed that Riley McGree’s loan move from MLS start-up franchise Charlotte FC has come to an end, meaning that despite the wishes of many Birmingham fans, the popular and influential Australian has now departed St Andrew’s.

Now though, it appears that Birmingham are moving quickly in the transfer window, to bring in a new option to replace McGree in Bowyer’s side.

According to an update from TalkSport journalist Alex Crook on Wednesday morning, the Championship club are set to complete the signing of midfielder Taylor Richards on loan from Premier League side Brighton.

As a midfielder, Richards is obviously a player who can slot into the void left by McGree, and you get the feeling he can do that effectively.

Having been on the books of both Fulham and Manchester City at academy level prior to his move to Brighton, it seems the has the pedigree and potential to play at a high level of the game.

Indeed, that has even seen Richards handed a couple of Premier League appearances by Brighton boss Graham Potter this season, indicating that he has the ability to make the step up to the top-flight on a regular basis in the not too distant future.

That suggests that the midfielder may be ready to make an impact in the Championship now, something which is further backed up by a loan spell in League One with Doncaster Rovers last season.

During his time at The Keepmoat Stadium, Richards scored 11 goals and provided five assists in 48 appearances in all competitions for Doncaster.

With that sort of return proving that he can both take and create chances, it certainly seems as though the midfielder is capable of providing with the same sort of attacking threat and incisiveness from the centre of the park that McGree previously offered them.

The fact that the Blues are moving quickly to get this deal done, could also prove useful in terms of giving Richards as much time as possible to settle in at St Andrew’s, giving him the chance to do what is expected of him in the Midlands.

Such a swift move in getting this deal done meanwhile, demonstrates that the club are aware of the impact of losing McGree on their squad, and the importance of replacing him, amid their somewhat precarious position in the Championship table.

That of course, is something they have also done with the swift replacement of Wolves’ Dion Sanderson with Manchester United’s Teden Mengi, following the former’s recall from his loan spell by his parent club.

It seems therefore, that after a difficult start to the year, Birmingham are at least using the transfer window, to give themselves a foundation to build on over the rest of 2022.