Birmingham City considering move for free agent

Birmingham City are reportedly interesting in signing goalkeeper Wes Foderingham, reports The Scottish Sun.

Foderingham, 29, has recently been released by Rangers after five seasons at the club. He joined from Swindon in 2015 and would go on to make 143 appearances for the Ibrox club.

But Foderingham hasn’t been favoured by manager Steven Gerrard, who decided not to renew the Englishman’s stay at the club.

Birmingham are set to release David Stockdale at the end of his contract this month, whilst fellow veteran Lee Camp is also likely to leave the club this summer, aged 35.

That’ll leave whoever the next Birmingham City manager is with a goalkeeping conundrum on their hands, with Moha Ramos soon to return to Real Madrid, and young Connal Trueman still proving his worth.

Foderingham hasn’t played in the Championship before. He was on the books of both Fulham and Crystal Palace but never made a league appearance for them, instead making his name in League One with Swindon.

He joined Rangers in their final season in the Scottish Championship and helped them win the title and the Challenge Cup in the same season, going on to become the Gers’ no.1 in the next two seasons in the Scottish top-flight.

The verdict

Foderingham is an experienced pro and at 29, he’s still relatively young for a goalkeeper. Birmingham will soon be in desperate need of a stopper and depending on which manager comes in next season, and potentially how much they make off the Jude Bellingham transfer, Foderingham on a free could be a smart move.