Birmingham City considering major decision regarding key figure

Lee Bowyer is on the brink of losing his job as manager of Birmingham City, according to Football Insider.

Following his two year stint as a player at the Blues between 2009 and 2011, Bowyer returned to the club as manager last March after Aitor Karanka was sacked.

Switching from League One Charlton to become the manager at St. Andrew’s, Bowyer kept Birmingham in the Championship last season but they have not progressed in 2021-22, despite signing the likes of Troy Deeney and Tahith Chong in the summer.

Friday’s 4-2 defeat to Midlands rivals Coventry City has left Birmingham in 20th position and whilst they will be a Championship club next season, the hierarchy are less-than impressed with performances this season and they are considering parting company with Bowyer before the conclusion of the campaign.

Bowyer is also reported to have a strained relationship with technical director Craig Gardner but it is results on the pitch that have led to his position being considered at the club.

The Verdict

With some of the signings Birmingham made in the summer, coupled with the start to the season they had, a play-off push was expected in the blue half of the second city this season.

Unfortunately though that hasn’t happened, and once again they have been in a battle in the bottom half of the table.

Unlike last season, Birmingham haven’t really been threatened with relegation but they are very lowly right now and nothing seems to be going right.

Normally managers do lose their jobs in situations like this, so it would be no shock if Bowyer was dispensed of before or shortly after the season has finished.