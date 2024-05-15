Highlights Birmingham City are considering Liam Rosenior as a potential managerial target for the upcoming season.

Rosenior previously led Hull City to a seventh-place finish in the Championship, attracting attention for his managerial skills.

Tony Mowbray was forced to temporarily step back from his role as Blues manager, it's uncertain whether he will return at this stage

Birmingham City have placed Liam Rosenior on a shortlist of potential managerial targets.

That's according to a report from Football Insider, who say the Blues are weighing up their options should they have to appoint a new manager this summer.

Rosenior guided Hull City to a seventh place finish in the Championship this season, in his first full campaign in charge of the club.

Indeed, that saw him nominated for the Championship's Manager of the Year award, so many were surprised when the 39-year-old was sacked just days after the final match of the season.

Now however, it seems as though Birmingham could be ready to offer Rosenior a swift return to management.

Birmingham considering Liam Rosenior appointment

As per this latest update, Birmingham have placed the former Hull City boss on a shortlist of potential managers for the upcoming campaign.

Tony Mowbray was forced to temporarily step back from his role as Blues manager earlier this season for health reasons.

It currently remains to be seen if he will be able to return to his role in the St Andrew's dugout in the coming campaign.

As a result, the Blues are said to be assessing their options to potentially replace Mowbray for next season, one of which is reportedly Rosenior.

In Mowbray's absence, Gary Rowett returned to Birmingham for the final games of the season, although he was unable to prevent the club suffering relegation from the Championship to League One. The Blues finished 22nd in the final standings, just one point adrift of safety.

It seems Birmingham will face plenty of competition if they are to make a move for Rosenior this summer.

A number of Championship clubs are apparently also keen on the potential appointment of the 39-year-old ahead of next season.

Indeed, Plymouth Argyle - who stayed up at Birmingham's expense on the final day of the Championship season - have already been credited with an interest in Rosenior for next season.

Liam Rosenior would be a very good appointment at St Andrew's

It does feel as though a move to bring Rosenior to the club would be a very smart move for Birmingham to make if they need to, and are capable of getting it done.

The 39-year-old did an excellent job in getting Hull to within touching distance of the Championship play-offs this season, despite being tipped by few to do so.

As a result, there is a good chance he could be a strong operator at League One level, where he has of course, previously impressed with Derby County as well.

Related Finance expert drops Birmingham City, Tom Brady reveal about Will Ferrell’s Leeds United investment Kieran Maguire has discussed Leeds United's strategy as Will Ferrell became the latest high-profile figure to get involved with the club.

Indeed, when you consider the level of interest there is likely to be in Rosenior from the Championship as well, it would be something of a coup if the Blues could convince him to make the move to League One to take charge there.

That would help to build confidence around the club going into next season, and given he is out of work, he could be appointed both quickly, and without the need to shell out on compensation, leaving funds available for other investment.

With that in mind, it does feel as though Rosenior should certainly be towards the top of Birmingham's list of options to target, if it becomes clear that Mowbray cannot return to work for next season.