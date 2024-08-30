With just hours left of the summer transfer window remaining, Birmingham City could still provide their supporters with another twist in the form of a fresh bid for Fulham striker Jay Stansfield.

That's because, according to GiveMeSport, the League One side are "seriously considering" submitting yet another offer to the Cottagers for the services of Stansfield, in what has become one of the longest-standing transfer sagas of the summer.

And Dom Smith of the Evening Standard has also revealed that the two clubs are locked in talks still to try and thrash out a deal, which would see the young forward smash the League One transfer record if a transfer is agreed.

Stansfield was by far and away Blues' standout performer in their relegation season last term, scooping all the club's awards at the close of the campaign, before returning to his parent club in the summer.

Jay Stansfield's Birmingham City Stats 2023-24 - League Only, As Per FotMob Goals 12 Assists 2 Chances created 39 Successful dribbles 38 Expected goals (xG) 9.28

And through the way football throws up dramatic scripts, the 21-year-old saw himself back in B9 for the Cottagers on Tuesday night, netting the second goal as the Premier League outfit came away with a 2-0 victory in the EFL Cup Second Round at St Andrew's @ Knighthead Park.

Earlier on, the former Exeter man was the subject of an obscene bid by League One standards, and after initially being deterred in their pursuit, the Second City side are contemplating whether to make a last-ditch offer before the 11PM deadline.

Birmingham City considering a further offer for Jay Stansfield's signature

The aforementioned bid was said to be in the figure of £10 million, which was knocked back imminently by Stansfield's current employers almost immediately, which would have easily smashed the third tier transfer record.

And at present, GiveMeSport have stated that Blues are deciding whether to press ahead with another offer in the time which remains of the summer window, with Fulham bracing themselves for a fresh proposal before the close of play when it comes to transfer activity.

Birmingham are said to be keen on striking an eventual deal for the fans' favourite of last season, although the report does state that there is "only a small chance" that the England U21 international would be allowed to swap Craven Cottage for St Andrew's @ Knighthead Park on a permanent basis, despite being below the likes of Raul Jimenez and Rodrigo Muniz in Marco Silva's current plans.

Stansfield made his only start of the season in Tuesday's cup tie between the two sides after a 1-minute cameo in the opening day defeat to Manchester United last season, after scoring 13 goals across 47 matches in all competitions for Blues last term under an abundance of permanent and temporary managers.

Prior to this fresh update, current Blues boss Chris Davies was asked about the links with Stansfield in an interview with BBC Radio WM, but the man who suffered his first competitive defeat as a manager in midweek kept his cards close to his chest.

Davies said: "Obviously, from my point of view with Jay, he belongs to another football club, and it would be disrespectful of me to start talking about players that belong to other football clubs."

"All I can say is that, I think everyone here knows Jay and his qualities and he displayed that the other night against us," he added.

"I can't really go into anything more than to say 'what a good player Jay Stansfield is', it would be wrong of me to start talking about anything in detail. From my point of view, full respect to the player and to Fulham."

Regardless of whether another bid is tabled by the League One outfit, it is an ominous sign that a club in the division has such spending power to see an eight-figure bid rejected in the first place.

Given the current crop of strikers already at Davies' disposal, such as Alfie May, who has continued his fine form in royal blue, alongside Lyndon Dykes and the experience of Lukas Jutkiewicz, if Birmingham were finally successful in a record-breaking attempt to lure the former loanee back to B9, it would only increase the pressure around the club and their promotion ambitions.