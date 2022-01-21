Birmingham City considering exit for key Blues figure

With Birmingham currently struggling to pick up results in the Championship this season, it means that the future of Lee Bowyer is now being called into question as reported by Mail Online.

The Blues appointed the boss last season and after helping steady the ship, the supporters of the club were happy to see him commit to the side and he looked like he would be the right man to take them forward.

This campaign though, they have struggled to really challenge at the top. Whilst they are currently nine points clear of the drop zone, the side currently in 22nd have two games in hand on Birmingham.

They’ve also spent the majority of the season in the bottom half of the division and it’s led to some growing unrest over his future as a boss.

Now, it looks like the Blues’ themselves are considering whether he is the right man for the job. The former Charlton manager can’t pick up points at the minute and the side will not want to find themselves sleepwalking into the drop zone in the second half of the season.

It may mean change – and this report suggests that the club have already considered an approach for someone to take over from the manager.

However, for now, he will remain in charge of the club – but if results don’t pick up soon, he might find himself relieved of his duties. He therefore will need to start grabbing some wins and hopefully take the team much higher up the table.

The Verdict

Lee Bowyer did initially look like a shrewd appointment for Birmingham City but it hasn’t gone as smoothly as everyone would have thought since this new campaign began.

Arguably, it could come down to a lack of investment from the owners or the playing squad themselves not being up to scratch. However, Bowyer has to take some of the stick for the way he has set his side up at times and for not getting the players producing the goods on a regular basis.

Some of the players in the team certainly have the experience and the capability to be better than they have been. Troy Deeney for example could arguably still do a job as an option at the top end of the division.

Bowyer then might face an uncertain future as manager at St Andrew’s. If he doesn’t pick up results soon, then he might find himself out of a job.