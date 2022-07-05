Birmingham City confirm transfer agreement with overseas club

Birmingham City‘s record signing Ivan Sunjic has headed out of the exit door at St. Andrew’s, joining German outfit Hertha Berlin on a season-long loan.

The 25-year-old has been at the Blues for three years, arriving from Dinamo Zagreb in his native Croatia during the summer of 2019 for a fee of £6.3 million.

Sunjic though, who has been capped just once by his country, has failed to live up to the price that Birmingham ended up paying for his services.

Despite not being a stand-out player for Birmingham, Sunjic has played 124 times in the Championship for the Blues, missing just 14 matches in the league since his arrival in the Midlands.

The midfielder scored six times during his three-year spell at the club, but he will now head to the Bundesliga to try and become a fixture in Germany’s capital.

There is still a chance that Sunjic will return to St. Andrew’s in the future though, with no confirmation that there is a permanent option in the loan move to make it a permanent one with Hertha in the future.

The Verdict

Sunjic has really flattered to deceive during his time at Birmingham.

When someone arrives for a club-record fee – especially in the Championship for what he cost – you expect them to hit the ground running and be one of the top players in the league.

The Croat though could not do that, and despite being a regular fixture in all of his seasons with Birmingham, they’ve always struggled at the bottom end of the second tier.

Unless Sunjic has a season above his regular standards that he’s shown for the past few years in Germany, then Birmingham are unlikely to get anywhere near the fee they paid for him back in recompense.