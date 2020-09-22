Birmingham City confirm temporary player exit

Birmingham City have confirmed that Ryan Burke has left the club on loan for National League side Yeovil Town until the middle of January at the earliest.

The Blues have started this season in fairly decent shape with them beating Brentford and then drawing with Swansea City – two sides that made the play-offs last season.

Indeed, Aitor Karanka has been quick to shape his squad with a few signings coming in whilst the Blues have also obviously been sorting out loan deals for those that need the experience of senior football now.

Burke is one of the players to fall into that category, then, and it appears as though the Blues think a move to the National League will be best for him right now.

The Blues confirmed:

🤝 @r_burke3 has joined National League side Yeovil Town on loan until January 17 2021. Good luck, Burkey! 🔵👊 — Birmingham City FC (@BCFC) September 22, 2020

The Verdict

We know that the Blues have got some good young players coming through and we know they know how to develop them, you only have to look at Jude Bellingham as the most recent example.

Burke is a player that will be itching to show what he can do in the National League, providing it gets underway, and fans will be watching him closely for his performances in the west country.