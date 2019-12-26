Birmingham City confirm Spanish arrival

Birmingham City have announced the arrival of Alberto Escobar as assistant coach to Pep Clotet.

OFFICIAL: Blues appoint Alberto Escobar as Assistant Coach. #WelcomeAlberto #BCFC — Birmingham City FC (@BCFC) December 26, 2019

Paco Herrera’s exit from the Blues due to family reasons has seen the club look to appoint a new man and Escobar has now been confirmed.

Boss Pep Clotet has moved quickly to add Escobar, 50, who had previous experience in the Championship with both Watford and Fulham, as well as spending a lot of time back in Spain working for different clubs, with his time at Hercules particularly successful as he was part of the backroom team as they won promotion to La Liga.

He worked alongside Slavisa Jokanovic at Watford and helped the Hornets gain promotion to the Premier league, something he would do again with Fulham with the Serbian.

The Spanish coach will now link up with Craig Gardner, Xavi Calm and Darryl Flahavan as assistants to Clotet.

Birmingham face Blackburn Rovers on Boxing Day sitting a lowly 15th in the Championship table, before they meet with Leeds United to close out 2019.

The verdict

Another shrewd piece of business from Birmingham City, but things are going to have to start changing on the pitch quickly.

The Blues are sitting in the lower regions of the Championship table, and are struggling to break away from the relegation places.

Having confirmed Clotet as the permanent boss at St Andrews, it will be interesting to see if he is allowed any money to spend in the January transfer window.

