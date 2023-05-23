Birmingham City have confirmed that six first-team players have been released as their contracts expire, although they do remain in talks with some about agreeing fresh terms.

Which players are leaving Birmingham City?

John Eustace’s side enjoyed a successful campaign, which saw them stay in the Championship relatively comfortably despite many pre-season predictions that they would struggle, with off-field reasons a key factor for the concerns.

However, the squad could look very different next season, as Blues gave an update on the squad situation via their official site.

“Six members of John Eustace’s First Team squad have been released. These are Maxime Colin, Harlee Dean, whose most recent appearance was his 200th for Birmingham City, Troy Deeney, George Friend, Jordan Graham and Kevin Long. It must be noted that talks remain ongoing with a number of released players.”

Deeney’s departure would arguably be the most high-profile of the list, as the boyhood fan was a regular for Eustace when available this season, scoring seven goals in 33 appearances, whilst he has also been praised for his leadership in the dressing room.

It remains to be seen what impact a potential takeover of Birmingham has on their summer plans. It’s no secret that American businessman Tom Wagner is in talks to buy the club, with the EFL needing to ratify and approve the deal before it goes through, although it’s unclear the time frame on that.

Birmingham prepare for a very busy summer

The only priority for all the fans is the takeover, as they’re desperate for the ownership to change, as it will give a lift to the whole club. Once that happens, they will hope for fresh investment to improve the squad, but the whole process is going to take time. So, for now, Eustace just needs to focus on working on his squad, and building on what was a positive season.

Clearly, with talks ongoing with certain players, it’s hard to make a definitive judgement, but you can safely say that some of those released could still do a job next season. The likes of Colin and Deeney in particular still have a lot to offer, so the fans would want them to return.

It will be interesting to see what happens, but, either way, it’s going to be another busy summer for Blues, with Eustace surely pushing to get players in quickly as he tries to prepare for the return in August.