Birmingham City confirm significant club decision

Birmingham City have confirmed that Lee Bowyer has left the club after 16 months in charge.

The side endured a disappointing season last time out, where they only steered clear of a relegation battle due to sides below them been hit with points deductions.

Therefore, Bowyer was under pressure going into the summer and it had been suggested he would depart if the club are taken over by Laurence Bassini.

Whilst there’s no confirmation of a takeover, Blues did announce today that they have parted company with the former player with a statement shared on their official site, as they cited the poor results last season.

“Despite a promising start to the campaign, results fell below expectations as the season progressed and the Board feel that a change in management is in the best interests of the Football Club at this pivotal stage.”

It has been reported that John Eustace is in line to succeed Bowyer at St. Andrew’s, with the highly-rated coach currently without a club after leaving QPR following Michael Beale’s appointment earlier this summer.

The verdict

Firstly, you have to say that Bowyer had a very difficult job at Blues as he didn’t get proper backing from the board and we all know about their off-field issues.

Yet, there’s no denying that the previous campaign was underwhelming, both in terms of results and performances, so you can understand why this call has been made.

Now, they need to sort the takeover situation and get a new manager in, so it could be a very busy month ahead for Blues as they count down to the new season.

