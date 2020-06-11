Birmingham City confirm player’s summer departure

Birmingham City have confirmed that Kerim Mrabti will leave the club when his contract expires at the end of June.

Mrabti only signed for the club in January 2019, but struggled to force his way into the starting XI in Pep Clotet’s side.

The winger made 17 appearances in all competitions for Birmingham this season, and scored two goals in total. The club have revealed that Mrabti won’t be training with the first team, who continue their preparations ahead of the resumption of the 2019/20 season in the near future.

Birmingham have struggled for consistency in their results this term, and are currently winless in their last five league matches in the Championship.

This poor run of form has seen them drop to 16th in the second tier standings, and they’ll be hoping to put together a positive run of form when competitive action gets back under way.

It doesn’t get any easier for the Blues though, as they take on promotion-chasing West Brom in their first game back in action, in what is certain to be a tough test for Pep Clotet’s side.

It has already been announced that the Birmingham boss will leave at the end of this year’s campaign, which could lead to an interesting summer ahead for the club.

The Verdict:

I think this is the best decision for both parties involved.

Mrabti has looked bright when he has featured for Birmingham City, but he’s just not been involved enough to warrant a new deal at the club.

This could be one that got away in the future, but based off of his performances this season, I have to agree with Birmingham’s decision to move him on.

It’ll be an interesting summer transfer window ahead for the Blues, as they look to clear out the ‘deadwood’ in the current squad at the earliest of opportunities.