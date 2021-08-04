Birmingham City confirm player’s St Andrew’s exit

In a bid to free up space within their squad, Lee Bowyer has elected to loan out Fran Villalba yet again following 18 months away from the West Midlands with Almeria, with the club confirming he’s linked up with Sporting Gijon.

While with the Almeria, Villalba made 53 appearances and scored five times, though he was unable to guide them back to La Liga as they failed to progress from the play-offs on two occasions.

Now, the midfielder has agreed to join Segunda Division side Sporting Gijon on a season-long loan, which looks set to conclude his Birmingham City career.

Villalba is entering the final year of his current deal, and despite making a positive impression under former manager Pep Clotet, his last Blues appearance came in December 2019.

He showed real flashes of creativity and technical elegance during his opening few months at the club, although it is rather evident his long-term future does not lie at Birmingham.

It is likely that he will end his tenure with the Championship outfit having only featured 17 times, along with scoring a solitary goal, however, his departure may well provide Bowyer the license to recruit further additions ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

The Verdict:

In truth, Villalba’s presence will not be too felt at St Andrew’s, with Birmingham boasting an array of exciting wide players within their ranks.

Jordan Graham has recently arrived at the club after starring for Gillingham in League One and Taith Chong has come in on a season-long loan agreement, while they already have Ivan Sanchez and Jeremie Bela to call upon.

The latter two have both proved their quality at Championship level, a feat which both Graham and Chong will be seeking to replicate as quickly as possible.

Overall, it is fair to say that this is a move that, in spite of initial promise, really has not gone to plan and it seems ideal for both parties to part ways when Villalba’s contract expires.