Birmingham City confirm player agreement reached

Birmingham City have confirmed that Jordan James has signed a deal that will keep him at St. Andrew’s until the summer of 2025 at least.

The 18-year-old midfielder enjoyed a real breakthrough campaign in the previous season, featuring 20 times during which time he scored once and registered two assists, as well as impressing with his overall game.

Therefore, Blues always wanted to reward the youngster with a new and improved deal, and they announced this evening that fresh terms have been signed.

They stated that James has agreed an initial three-year contract extension, with the club having the option to extend it by another year as well.

And, speaking to the club’s media, the player opened up on how proud he is to commit his future to Birmingham.

“It is a very proud moment for me and my family. It is another step in the right direction. I feel for my family, we are happy where I am. Playing the number of games that I did last season, I feel I can improve and do good things with the Club.”

James had been linked with a host of Premier League clubs earlier this year.

The verdict

This is great news for Blues and for John Eustace as it sorts James’ future and means there won’t be any distractions moving forward.

His emergence as a regular in the first-team was one of few positives last season and he will look to kick-on and improve over the coming years as he has the potential to be a top player.

Now, it’s about concentrating on the football and it will be interesting to see how James progresses under the new boss.

