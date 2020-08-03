Birmingham City confirm outgoing transfer news

Birmingham City have confirmed that Alvaro Gimenez has departed St Andrew’s on a permanent basis, making his loan move with Cadiz a permanent one ahead of 2020/21.

The Second City had been the striker’s home since August 2019, but in 25 appearances across all competitions, Gimenez managed to score only three goals.

On the back of that poor start to life under Pep Clotet at Birmingham, the 29-year-old was shipped out on loan to Cadiz in January, with the striker scoring once for the La Liga 2 outfit.

Ultimately, he played a part in their promotion to the top-flight, with an announcement now coming out of Birmingham that the striker has returned to Cadiz on a permanent deal.

Birmingham are embarking on a fresh chapter in the club’s history, with Clotet leaving St Andrew’s towards the end of the 2019/20 season.

Aitor Karanka has been appointed as the club’s new manager, with the Spaniard looking to get the Blues competing in the higher echelons of the Championship table.

Previously he won promotion with Middlesbrough, whilst he’s also had a spell with Nottingham Forest in the past.

The Verdict

Gimenez never truly settled at St Andrew’s and after a fairly lacklustre 25 appearances, he was out of the door on loan in January.

Now, under a new regime in Birmingham, it makes sense for him to move on and it’s good to see him back at a club he had success with.

He’s 29 now and can’t waste too much time in his career, so getting this wrapped up so early, for all parties, is hugely encouraging.

