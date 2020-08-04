Birmingham City confirm more outgoing transfer news

Birmingham City have confirmed the departure of Connal Trueman, with the goalkeeper linking up with AFC Wimbledon on loan for the 2020/21 season.

Trueman is the second goalkeeper to depart St Andrew’s in the last 24 hours, with Lee Camp’s departure also confirmed yesterday.

Whilst Camp has cut ties with Birmingham, Trueman is going in search of a full season in senior football, linking up with AFC Wimbledon on a season-long loan.

An announcement on Blues’ official website has confirmed the move, which will run until May 23rd 2021.

The 24-year-old goalkeeper’s only other loan spell away from Birmingham came with Solihull, but he has managed 12 first-team appearances at with his boyhood club.

In 2019/20, there were 10 appearances for the goalkeeper in the Championship, but for large part of the season he was deputy to Camp, who competed as Pep Clotet’s first choice.

Now, Birmingham are embarking on a new era under Aitor Karanka, who has been appointed as Clotet’s successor heading into the 2020/21 campaign.

Attention will be turning to the transfer window, which is now open, with Birmingham searching for a goalkeeper to come in and replace last season’s options following their departures.

The Verdict

It’s clear that Karanka had no plans to place Trueman as his first choice next season, which means, logically, he should go out on loan.

At 24, he needs games and a chance to prove himself good enough for senior football, which it looks like he will get at Wimbledon.

If a 46-game season is played, it is good for all parties: Birmingham get a player earning vital senior minutes, Trueman gets a chance to showcase his potential and Wimbledon, it would seem, get a decent young goalkeeper for a year.

