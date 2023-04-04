Birmingham City have issued an update regarding the development of St. Andrew’s.

The re-introduction of safe standing

The club have confirmed in a statement on their website plans to bring safe standing to their home ground.

The design will impact the lower tiers of the Tilton Road and Kop stands.

This comes as a result of the Have Your Say survey, in which the club asked supporters for their response to these potential changes.

Rail seating is set to be installed, with fold up chairs and a handrail in front of each row to form the basis of the design.

In conjunction with this, facilities will also be built for more accessible seating which will include the capacity of hosting up to 12 wheelchairs.

Birmingham also confirmed that they have worked closely with Level Playing Field to ensure that these plans have met the approval of an independent regulator.

These changes will impact season ticket holders as well as week-to-week match goers.

It is planned that up to 1,000 season ticket holders will be able to avail of the new safe standing section in the lower Tilton Road stand, with a percentage also being given to single match ticket holders.

Birmingham have been given a 15 September completion date of the Tilton Road stand by contractors.

However, work on the redevelopments will have to wait until statutory approval and a final structural analysis result is given.

Meanwhile, a 16 November date has been given for the completion of the lower Kop stand.

A test event will also be held upon completion before safe standing is used in full in a home league or cup game.

Birmingham hope that the next phase of work can begin in May upon the completion of the current Championship season, although a confirmed date will be given at a later time upon the receipt of approval from the local authorities.

A positive development for the Blues?

While this proposal won’t be completed before the start of next season, this is still an overall positive step forward at St. Andrew’s.

Safe standing has been slowly reintroduced across parts of English football and Birmingham supporters will no doubt welcome its return when this work is complete.

However, that it won’t be ready in time for next season will be somewhat disappointing for season ticket holders.

Regardless, in the long-run, this is still a step in the right direction for the club and should have a positive impact on the atmosphere in the stadium.