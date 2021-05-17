Birmingham City confirm intentions regarding 24-y/o talent as future hangs in the balance

Birmingham City have offered a new contract to Alen Halilovic, the club have confirmed.

The Croatian midfielder is one of many players to be out of contract at St Andrews this summer meaning that the club could have a real new-look feel to it ahead of the new season.

While many players have been told that they can leave, the 24-year-old is one who could yet have a future under Lee Bowyer.

Birmingham’s official website has confirmed that Halilovic is ‘in receipt of the Club’s offer and are now awaiting to hear from his representatives’.

Halilovic has endured a frustrating campaign after making just 17 appearances for the Blues, but Bowyer has made no secret of his feelings about the player, claiming that he think that he can make him a better player.

Discussing the player to Birmingham Live last month, Bowyer said: “I like him. I think we can improve him more as well. A proper pre-season under his belt and I think he can become an even better player.

“From what I understand he is enjoying it. I like him as a player and I will be recommending that we keep him.

“He brings us something different. You need to have those players, when we want to the diamond on the weekend you needed people who are comfortable receiving the ball, want to play forward and get into the right areas.”

The big Birmingham City quiz: Can you get 20/20?

1 of 20 In what year were Birmingham City formed? 1865 1875 1885 1895

The verdict

This could prove to be a really important deal for Birmingham City.

While nothing is yet agreed, Alen Halilovic has already shown in small doses that he is a quality player at this level, it’s just that supporters need to see it a little bit more often.

If the Blues can tie up a deal for the player then it could be the start of something special as Lee Bowyer looks to get the very best from the player.

A full pre-season could be key to a big campaign, and that’s what Birmingham fans will be hoping for.