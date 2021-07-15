Birmingham City confirm departure of 27-y/o

Birmingham City have confirmed that Andres Prieto has left the club after an agreement was reached to mutually terminate his contract.

The keeper arrived last year following Aitor Karanka’s appointment and even though he didn’t have top level experience, with most of his appearances coming for Espanyol’s B team, there was an expectancy that he would be the number one moving forward.

However, Prieto didn’t get off to the best of starts, with the keeper at fault as Blues lost 1-0 to Cambridge in the League Cup.

Neil Etheridge’s arrival later in the same window meant Prieto’s only other appearance came as a rotated XI lost to Manchester City in the FA Cup, whilst the Spaniard failed to make the bench towards the end of the season.

Therefore, it’s clear he had no future with the club and Blues announced today that they had reached an agreement with Prieto that would see him leave immediately.

Prieto had signed an initial three-year contract with Blues when he joined in August 2020.

The verdict

This seems like a good decision for all parties as Prieto was not up to standard in the limited games that fans saw him, but, more importantly, he obviously didn’t do enough to impress Bowyer.

So, it would’ve benefited nobody if he had stuck around, with this agreement allowing him to find a new club and for Blues to bring in proper competition for Etheridge.

You would expect a development on that swiftly, with Bowyer needing another keeper through the door.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.