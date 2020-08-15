Birmingham City confirm capture of experienced defender

Birmingham City have completed the signing of George Friend as Aitor Karanka links up with the defender once again.

🙌 𝗚𝗲𝗼𝗿𝗴𝗲 𝗙𝗿𝗶𝗲𝗻𝗱 🙌 The experienced defender becomes @Karanka's first summer signing. — Birmingham City FC (@BCFC) August 15, 2020

The 32-year-old was a free agent after his contract with former club Middlesbrough expired last month, so Blues have moved quickly to snap up the defender after he turned down a fresh contract offer from Boro.

Capable of playing left-back or centre-back, Friend made almost 300 appearances on Teesside and he impressed after the restart in a central position as Neil Warnock’s side stayed in the Championship.

Blues confirmed on their official site this evening that Friend has signed a two-year deal at St. Andrew’s with the club having the option to extend it by a further 12 months if they wish.

As mentioned, this will see the experienced figure link up with Karanka once again, as Friend played a crucial role under the Spaniard when Boro won promotion to the top-flight in 2016, so that experience will be welcome at Birmingham.

This is sure to be one of many deals Karanka hopes to finalise in the coming weeks as he puts his stamp on the team.

The verdict

This looks like a very sensible bit of business from Blues as they are strengthening their defence with a player that the new boss trusts.

Plus, Friend has shown he can play at this level over the years and the fact he captained Boro suggests he has leadership qualities that will benefit Birmingham.

It’s a good start to the window for Karanka but he will be aware that a lot more is needed to improve the squad.

