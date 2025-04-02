Birmingham City's superb season in League One continued with a hard-fought success against relegation-threatened Bristol Rovers at the Memorial Stadium on Tuesday night.

Despite being somewhat under the cosh for periods of their 38th League One game of the season, a stunning strike from Keshi Anderson inside three minutes and Jay Stansfield's penalty five minutes from time saw Blues edge out Inigo Calderon's side, who levelled the scores after 19 minutes through Gatlin O'Donkor.

Much has been made of the resources at Birmingham's disposal in what is set to be just a one-season stint back in the third tier, just like Barry Fry's team of 1994/95, but a largely frustrating night against the Gas turned into a rather jubilant one for Bluenoses, who saw Chris Davies' side reinstate an 11-point buffer over nearest challengers, Wrexham and a 14-point difference ahead of third-placed Wycombe Wanderers.

And, heading into Saturday's clash with an out-of-form Barnsley side at St Andrew's @ Knighthead Park, the midweek victory saw Davies unlock a handful of achievements in what was his 51st game in charge.

Birmingham City confirm big feat with success over Bristol Rovers

Not only did Tuesday's narrow victory confirm a first league double over the Gas for the West Midlands side, it mathematically confirmed a spot in the top six with eight matches left to play - not that many Blues supporters or onlookers felt like the side would slip out of the play-off places, having not been lower than 12th all season, which came after the opening day draw with Reading in B9.

However, back-to-back victories against Shrewsbury Town on Saturday by a dominant 4-1 scoreline and the midweek success ensured that the Royals, who currently sit in seventh amid continued uncertainty regarding the long-term future of the club, cannot mathematically reach the league leaders' current point haul of 89, which also equals a club-record tally set 30 years ago.

In fact, the lowest-ranked side within the top six who can mathematically match Blues' current total is Stockport County, in the unlikely event that the Hatters were to accumulate 18 points out of 18 in their final six matches, whilst the Second City side would have to suffer defeat in all remaining encounters, having only lost three times in the previous 38.

League One Table (02/04/25) Position Team P GD Pts 1st Birmingham City 38 39 89 2nd Wrexham 40 24 78 3rd Wycombe Wanderers 39 29 75

Despite having bigger fish to fry in terms of securing the League One title in a hectic schedule caused by EFL Trophy exploits and international break postponements, this achievement was marked by the club's official X account, which stated: "And with those back-to-back wins we've now at the very least confirmed a play-off spot..."

Chris Davies has made Birmingham City history with victory against Bristol Rovers