Birmingham City have confirmed the appointment of Chris Davies as the club's new manager ahead of their first League One season in 29 years.

After weeks of speculation in the blue half of the Second City which saw a plethora of homegrown managers linked with the vacancy at St. Andrew's @ Knighthead Park, Davies' name came out of left-field through reports on Thursday afternoon.

These came after the likes of Alex Neil, Frank Lampard and Liam Rosenior were all reported targets by the club's American ownership group, who were searching for their seventh permanent and interim boss, despite only taking control of the club 11 months ago.

A club statement revealed that over 1,000 coaches were evaluated in a lengthy recruitment process as Tony Mowbray departed the club two weeks ago, shortly after the club's relegation was confirmed under the interim guidance of Gary Rowett.

However, Davies will now take up the seat in the dugout for his first taste of being a number one after Blues and Spurs agreed a compensation package.

Birmingham City ownership group react to Chris Davies appointment

Birmingham City Owner and Chairman of the Board, Tom Wagner, said: “I am delighted to welcome Chris to Blues. He is widely respected in the game and fulfils our goal to appoint an ambitious, progressive coach.

"He is motivated to help redefine the Club, the culture, and the playing identity. From our first meeting, it was clear we were aligned on values and shared the ambition for Blues. Chris will thrive in the high-performance environment that is being created at the Club. He wants to be at Birmingham City and is committed to winning.

“I would like to thank both Tom Brady for his support and involvement, and the Football Leadership Team for their diligent approach in identifying our next Manager. They have conducted a robust process and we have appointed a top operator to take us forward.”

Birmingham City Chief Executive Officer, Garry Cook, said: “Chris is an outstanding coach and person, that the playing staff and our supporters will instantly warm to.

"The goal was to identify a progressive coach, one who has demonstrated the ability to build teams and improve players in the squad. Chris has done this at leading clubs, being part of championship, cup and promotion winning teams, working with world class players and managers.

“He is a perfect fit for Blues. He is a meticulous planner, with an insatiable appetite for work. Known for his excellent man management skills, he will now focus on building a Championship-ready squad in League One.

"He is the coach we wanted. Blues is the club he wanted. We are very pleased he is here.”

Chris Davies' first words as Birmingham City manager

Despite this being Davies' first job as a manager, he possesses a wealth of knowledge throughout a coaching career at some of British football's most notable clubs, such as the aforementioned Tottenham, Liverpool and Celtic.

He was also a member of Brendan Rodgers' coaching staff during Leicester City's FA Cup triumph in 2021, as well as Swansea City's promotion to the Premier League 10 years prior.

Upon landing the role in B9, the possession-orientated boss spoke about the honour, as well as how the club matches his own ambitions in the game.

Davies said: “I am proud and honoured to be the Manager of Birmingham City. As soon as I spoke with Tom, Garry, Tom Brady, and other board members it was clear to me how passionate and committed the board and all of the Football Leadership Team are to bringing success to this club.

He added: “It is a club with an ambition that reflects my own, and a plan to make it a reality. It is such an exciting time to be at Blues. I can’t wait to get started, meeting everyone at the Club and speaking to our supporters.

I will give everything to build an attacking team that reflects this great city, and most importantly to produce a team that our supporters can be proud of. Let’s go.”

Furthermore, the aforementioned Postecoglu, who added Davies to his backroom team in North London last summer, has spoken via Spurs' official website regarding the departure of his Senior Assistant coach, and these comments will no doubt be music to Blues supporters.

"Chris is an outstanding individual, he's done some fantastic work with us in the last season and as I've said before, that will attract attention, so it's no surprise to me that a club of Birmingham City's stature have shown an interest in him," Postecoglou said.

"I'd like to thank Chris for all his hard work, and we wish him all the best."

Davies' ambitions clearly match where Wagner sees Birmingham in the future, and given that Postecoglu isn't surprised that a club of Blues' size have landed him in the hotseat, it clearly shows how well-thought of he is within the managerial scene, having previously been touted by Swansea.

The timing of this appointment also allows for a lengthy period of preparation ahead of the new season, and Wagner's comments which reference the building of a Championship-standard squad in the third tier have already been echoed through reports that link the club with Brighton midfielder, Marc Leonard.

All connected with the club will now be crossing their fingers for a stable campaign, as well as hoping that Davies can live up to the expectations of a first-time promotion, which would only increase his stock further.