Birmingham City complete deal to sign winger ahead of new league campaign

Birmingham City have completed the signing of Ivan Sanchez on a three-year deal from Spanish side Elche.

Sanchez signs for the Blues on a free transfer, after opting to leave Elche after a hugely successful season over in Spain in the 2019/20 campaign.

He made 44 appearances for the club in that season, and chipped in with one goal and five assists to his name as they won promotion into the Spanish top-flight.

The attacker can also operate as a number ten, which could make him a versatile option for Birmingham in the Championship next season.

Birmingham struggled for a positive result since returning to action, after off-the-field events had previously brought a temporary halt to competitive fixtures.

The Blues didn’t win a single match since returning from that break, as they limped towards Championship safety, finishing 20th in the second-tier standings and just two points clear of the relegation zone.

Aitor Karanka is now in charge of the club, and will be in the dugout for their first league match of the season against Brentford, who are certain to provide them with a stern test on 12th September.

The Verdict:

It’ll be interesting to see if he can replicate his success in the Championship.

I always find that there is an element of risk when it comes to signing players with no experience of playing in English football, let alone the Championship, which can be an unforgiving league at times.

But you have to trust the manager’s judgement with this one, and if he can hit the ground running, then it could be one of the signings of the season on a free transfer.