Highlights Birmingham City are poised to recruit left-back Alex Cochrane as part of their rebuild ahead of the new League One campaign.

The club has already made significant player additions this summer following multiple departures at the end of the previous season.

Cochrane's arrival and other recent signings paint an optimistic picture for Blues as they aim to strengthen and push for promotion.

Birmingham City are set to recruit Alex Cochrane.

According to Football Insider, Blues are poised to make another addition, with the left-back set to arrive as part of the club's rebuild ahead of their first campaign back in League One.

The Midlands club have already made a number of additions this summer, although that's no surprise considering how many players have departed St Andrew's since the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

Birmingham City summer 2024 departures Player Sold/Loaned/Released? Jay Stansfield End of loan Emanuel Aiwu End of loan Oliver Burke End of loan Cody Drameh End of loan Andre Dozzell End of loan Neil Etheridge Released Gary Gardner Released Scott Hogan Released Marc Roberts Released Ivan Sunjic Released John Ruddy Released Alex Pritchard Sold to Sivasspor (Correct as of July 15th, 2024)

Ryan Allsop and Bailey Peacock-Farrell have both arrived to address the club's goalkeeping area - and they are much-needed signings - with John Ruddy and Neil Etheridge both departing the club following the end of their contracts.

Alfie May is also an extremely valuable addition, with his goalscoring contributions for Charlton Athletic last term showing just how much of a threat he can be in front of goal.

With Blues requiring more firepower in the final third, he could end up being a vital addition for Chris Davies, as Blues look to get back to the Championship at the first time of asking.

Emil Hansson is their fourth and latest summer addition - and it may only be a matter of time before more signings are made to add quality and depth to their squad.

It's believed that the Midlands club have a £20m budget for the season, which should allow them to make plenty more promising additions before the summer transfer window closes during the latter stages of August.

Birmingham City close to recruiting Alex Cochrane

Football Insider have reported that Birmingham are closing in on Hearts left-back Cochrane, with a deal in the region of £1m thought to have been agreed.

With this deal now close to being completed, Cochrane is due in the Midlands this morning to complete a medical, which would take him one step closer to becoming a player for Blues.

After he completes medical checks, he will complete the final details of the deal before being unveiled, but it remains to be seen when he will be announced.

Alex Cochrane looks set to join an exciting project at Birmingham City

Emmanuel Longelo looks set to depart and with this in mind, Cochrane is a much-needed addition.

He will be in stiff competition with Lee Buchanan for a starting spot, but this is a challenge that the Hearts man should relish.

If he completes his move to St Andrew's, he will be joining an exciting project at St Andrew's.

They may be in the third tier at the moment, but they could enjoy an exciting season and potentially push for back-to-back promotions if Davies and the board can get things right.

Underestimating the third tier is a mistake that many clubs have made before, but Blues look set to be a strong force during the 2024/25 season and Cochrane will want to be part of their potential success.