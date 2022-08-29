Birmingham City close to sealing transfer agreement for 16-cap international

Birmingham City are finally close to recruiting Manchester United midfielder Hannibal Mejbri on a loan deal, according to this morning’s update from the Daily Mail.

The two sides have struck up a close relationship in recent times with Tahith Chong and Teden Mengi both arriving at St Andrew’s over the past year or so.

And though those two loan deals didn’t exactly go to plan due to injury problems, the clubs have maintained this relationship with Mejbri now set to arrive on a season-long loan deal after making his first-team breakthrough at Old Trafford during the 2020/21 campaign.

However, he has only made three senior appearances over the past couple of seasons and hasn’t made one of Erik ten Hag’s matchday squads so far this season, potentially leaving him surplus to requirements at a first-team level for now.

With this, John Eustace’s side have made full use of their connections as they look set to beat the likes of Middlesbrough and West Bromwich Albion to his services.

It was previously unclear whether more incoming transfer deals would be sanctioned before the end of the transfer window amid uncertainty regarding a takeover deal – but the teenager looks set to be brought in to try and remedy their lack of attacking firepower with the Midlands outfit recording just three goals in six league matches this term.

The Verdict:

It does feel as though they need an advanced midfielder to create opportunities – because they have two great options up top in Troy Deeney and Scott Hogan who can both be real attacking assets in the second tier when on top form.

However, the signing of Mejbri won’t solve all of their problems with several areas needing to be addressed before the window closes – and the fact they haven’t added more players to their squad is one reason why many people will feel for Eustace.

More depth on the left-hand side is desperately needed to provide competition and cover for Przemyslaw Placheta and at least a couple more strikers are needed too if they want to play with two up top throughout the season.

Lukas Jutkiewicz can provide them with a different option – but he should arguably be a fourth or fifth choice option up top – and this makes it clear that they need to take a closer look at this area following the departures of Lyle Taylor and Onel Hernandez.

They risk not having enough in the final third to survive unless more players arrive between now and the end of the window, so it will be interesting to see what business they can conduct before the deadline passes.