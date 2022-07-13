Birmingham City close in on transfer swoop for recently departed Wolves player

Birmingham City are set to sign John Ruddy following his release from Wolves.

Ruddy has spent the last five seasons at Wolves, playing his part in helping them win promotion to the Premier League and then establish themselves in the top-flight.

However, after departing Molineux at the end of 2021/22, the goalkeeper is a free agent and looking for his next opportunity.

As per talkSPORT’s Alex Crook, it appears that could come at St Andrew’s.

He reports how Birmingham are closing in on the service of the 35-year-old on a free transfer.

Blues currently have Neil Etheridge as their senior goalkeeper, whilst Zach Jeacock is still within the squad John Eustace has just inherited having succeeded Lee Bowyer.

Ruddy would arrive with over 450 club appearances under his belt after spells with clubs including Everton, Norwich City and Wolves most notably.

During Wolves’ promotion-winning campaign of 2017/18, Ruddy made 45 appearances in the Championship, helping Nuno Santo’s side win the title comfortably.

Since promotion to the Premier League, though, Ruddy’s minutes have shrank with senior goalkeepers like Rui Patricio and Jose Sa ahead of him in the pecking order.

At the time of his departure from Wolves, Ruddy had made 72 appearances for the club.

The Verdict

Ruddy could be a top signing for Birmingham, with the 35-year-old still having plenty to offer a club in their position in the Championship.

He’s been such a good professional at Wolves, helping them win promotion and then providing real elite cover behind their frontline goalkeepers. It’s a mark of the professional he is that he stayed for so many years without much football.

For Eustace, he’d be as useful in the dressing room as he is on the pitch and training ground, pushing the goalkeepers at the club in every department.

It could be a shrewd pick up this summer at St Andrew’s.

