Birmingham City are closing in on appointing Tony Mowbray's successor, with Tottenham Hotspur's Chris Davies in advanced talks to take over at St. Andrew's.

Blues were relegated to the third tier of English football for the first time since 1995 but will be hopeful of bouncing back up to the Championship at the first time of asking if they can appoint the right man in the dugout. They narrowly missed out on survival on the final day of the season after beating Norwich City 1-0.

It appears as though they may have found it after talks with multiple options spoken to, with Alex Neil winning the race at one stage, after it was revealed by John Percy that Neil had held talks with Birmingham over the managerial vacancy and was deemed a good option.

Tony Mowbray came in after Rooney to steer the club to safety, but a health issue meant he had to step back, with Gary Rowett coming in for the run-in in interim charge, but neither have remained for their next season in League One.

The news also comes after Birmingham's recent hopes of appointing Liam Rosenior as their new manager suffered a blow after journalist Alan Nixon reported that the 39-year-old is not currently interested in taking charge at St. Andrew's.

Whilst more recent reports stated that the club also interviewed Frank Lampard about the vacancy. According to Football Insider, the Blues held talks with the former midfielder over potentially replacing Mowbray.

Birmingham enter advanced talks with Chris Davies

Nothing has since progressed after those initial reports linking Neil or Lampard with the role, and talks may well have stalled, but Birmingham have also been in advanced discussions with another candidate.

Now, the latest from Football insider's Pete O'Rourke states that Ange Postecoglou's senior assistant is now leading the race to take the hotseat, having only joined Tottenham last summer as part of the Australian's coaching team.

It's not the first time that the 39-year-old has been linked with an EFL vacancy, after it was revealed that Spurs coach Davies was the ‘leading candidate’, for the Swansea City role back in December, and that the Swans had also seen an approach rejected.

Nevertheless, Ange Postecoglou had admitted at the time that Davies could still leave the Londoners, which looks to be coming to fruition this summer instead.

In 2010, aged just 25, Davies was recruited as an assistant to Brendan Rodgers at Swansea City, and was his assistant at both Leicester City and Celtic as well, albeit he did not join the Northern Irishman for his full tenure at Liverpool, with Davies instead completing his UEFA Pro Licence, earning the qualification in 2015.

Tottenham's loss is Birmingham's gain

On paper, it looks like a risky option for a side aiming to bounce back up to the second tier at the first time of asking, but Davies was always likely to take a first-team role at some stage, and is clearly well thought of by many of those that he works with.

On that particular basis, Davies would appear to tick the boxes, and he has spent the bulk of his career working with Rodgers which gives an indication of the footballing philosophy he may look to employ with Blues, whilst the fact he was also taken by Postecoglou to North London to remain as part of his backroom team reinforces that.

He impressed the current Celtic chief, Rodgers, to the extent that he took him to the likes of Liverpool, Celtic, and Leicester as well. We've seen plenty of assistants step up and make a name for themselves in the EFL, and it appears Birmingham may have landed themselves a promising young coach for a promotion push in League One.