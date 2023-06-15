Birmingham City are closing in on the signing of Tyler Roberts from Leeds United.

According to The Athletic, the forward is set to make the switch to the Blues following talks between the clubs over a deal.

It is understood that those talks have been positive and that an agreement is close to being reached.

The final figures have not yet been finalised, but it is believed that add-ons and an initial fee have almost been hashed-out.

How did Tyler Roberts do last season?

Roberts spent last season out on loan at QPR, where he made 18 league appearances for the London club.

The Welshman’s form in the second half of the season led to him falling out of favour under both Neil Critchley and Gareth Ainsworth.

The 24-year-old’s final appearance for the Hoops came in a 3-0 loss to Hull City at the end of January.

Roberts contributed three goals in the league during his time at Loftus Road, the last of which came in October in a 2-1 win over Bristol City.

Roberts performed well in the opening stages of the campaign under Michael Beale, but his departure for Rangers signalled the beginning of a serious drop in performances.

Is this the beginning of a summer overhaul at Leeds United?

Leeds are planning to overhaul their first team squad this summer, which will mean a number of sales will be made.

Roberts’ possible departure is just the beginning, with several first team squad members expected to leave Elland Road in the transfer window.

Leeds are now planning for life in the Championship after their three-year stay in the Premier League came to an end.

Sam Allardyce was unable to keep the team in the top flight having been placed in charge for the final weeks of the season, with the Whites finishing 19th in the table.

Will Tyler Roberts be a good signing for Birmingham City?

Birmingham need some reinforcement up front and Roberts could be a smart solution in that regard.

Roberts has shown bursts of potential so perhaps in the right environment he could turn into the prolific forward that many expected him to become.

The Blues were impressive last season under John Eustace and they themselves also have potential to keep improving with the right transfer business.

Depending on the size of the fee, this could be a positive start to the window as long as Eustace can help Roberts get back to his best form.