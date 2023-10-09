Highlights Key Takeaways:

Chris Sutton criticizes Birmingham City's decision to sack John Eustace, calling it madness, especially considering the team's recent success and support from fans.

The new American owners may be looking to bring in Wayne Rooney as Eustace's successor, but it remains unconfirmed.

Naming the new boss, expected to be Rooney, is the next step for Birmingham, and there is pressure on them to continue the team's success and ambition of returning to the Premier League.

Chris Sutton has described Birmingham City’s decision to sack John Eustace as ‘madness’.

John Eustace leaves Birmingham City

The 43-year-old had been in charge of Blues for around 15 months, with Eustace keeping the side in the Championship last season with relative ease despite the off-field problems the club had.

Of course, the takeover happened in the summer, and Eustace was backed in the summer, as the club made some smart signings to strengthen the squad.

And, the early signs were positive, as a 3-1 win over West Brom on Friday night has left Blues sixth in the Championship.

Yet, there has been speculation surrounding Eustace for the past few weeks, amid reports the new American owners could look to bring in Wayne Rooney as they look to raise the profile of the club.

Whilst Rooney is yet to be confirmed as Eustace’s successor, confirmation arrived on Monday morning that Blues had sacked the boss despite their fine form, which includes back-to-back victories.

Chris Sutton weighs in on Birmingham managerial decision

Naturally, the decision to sack Eustace with the team doing so well has attracted a lot of attention, with many Blues fans unhappy with the decision, even if they recognise the outstanding work the owners have done since arriving.

But, it’s certainly a brave call considering how well Blues are doing, and pundit Sutton, who also spent time at St. Andrew’s as a player, described Eustace’s exit as ‘madness’ on social media.

Is this the right decision from Birmingham?

As outlined above, this is a huge call from the Birmingham owners, and they know it’s one that will divide opinion.

Not only has Eustace done a great job in terms of results, but he has handled himself with class, and he has built a connection with the support who appreciated his passion for the job.

Obviously, time will tell whether it was the right decision, and there will be a huge pressure on Rooney to get things right, presuming he is appointed as the successor.

From the outside though, you can see why Sutton has described it as madness, and Blues know all too well with Gianfranco Zola that a big-name boss doesn’t guarantee success.

What next for Birmingham City?

Now, it’s about naming the new boss, and there is an expectation that Rooney will be announced in the coming days.

The international break is the best time to make a managerial change mid-season, as it will at least give Rooney a full week to work with the players as he looks to get his message across.

The major positive in all of this is that he will be inheriting a squad with real quality, and the owners clearly have plenty of ambition as they look to take the side back to the Premier League, even if it’s a long-term project.

Ultimately, Rooney is going to need to prove the doubters wrong, but all connected to Blues will appreciate everything that Eustace has done since his appointment last year.

Birmingham are back in action after the break with a tough trip to Middlesbrough.