In the eyes of many involved with Birmingham City, promotion is a near-certainty back to the Championship at the first time of asking.

Chris Davies has steadied the ship in League One and, with the substantial backing of Knighthead, Birmingham are likely to return to the second tier. They are likely to be ambitious again this summer, with planning regarding recruitment likely to be well underway.

Blues will be eyeing a push to that next step swiftly, and not just eyeing Championship survival. However, not every signing can and should be of the same calibre as Jay Stansfield, especially as there will be bargains to be had in the free agent market as well.

They will be keeping tabs on a number of players on that front in the meantime, which could even include some familiar faces at St. Andrew's as well.

Birmingham told to make Nathan Redmond move this summer

Football League World asked our Birmingham fan pundit Mike Gibbs for his thoughts on the summer window and which player he hopes the club look to bring in most who is also out of contract this summer.

Mike told FLW: "I think, for me, it would be Nathan Redmond.

"I know we were linked with him in the January transfer window, potentially to come in on loan.

"I still think he's a good age and at Championship level he could still rip it up. He's been pretty unfortunate not to play.

"So I think it would be Redmond, for me. At the same time, I also think there would be a big pull to come back to Birmingham for him.

"You know, given that he's a Birmingham boy and it's where he started his career.

"But also potentially being part of a side that is hopefully going to push up the Championship and hopefully into the Premier League in the coming years.

"That should be something that he'd be interested by."

Redmond began his career as a youngster with Birmingham, his hometown club. He made his first-team debut in the League Cup second-round tie against Rochdale in August 2010, becoming the club's second-youngest player ever at the age of just 16 years and 173 days.

Then, according to Alan Nixon, Redmond could have returned to Blues in the winter window. With a report from The Sun stating that they were interested in striking a loan deal for Redmond. Nothing materialised and it is not yet clear if that interest will remain this summer, though.

He simply hasn't been able to make an impact with Burnley and that will disappoint him, considering he enjoyed a decent spell at Besiktas before that. However, he has had a great career to date, with the ex-Southampton attacker making close to 300 appearances in the Premier League, along with earning caps for England.

Nathan Redmond's Birmingham City stats, as per Transfermarkt Season Appearances Goals Assists 2010/11 3 0 1 2011/12 37 7 3 2012/13 42 2 7

Finding himself well down the pecking order at Turf Moor and likely without a club this coming summer, Redmond should be angling for a move back to St. Andrew's, and Birmingham should be re-igniting their past interest to add more depth and experience out wide ahead of 2025-26.