Birmingham City boss Chris Davies should give Scott Wright a chance from the start when the side take on Lincoln City this weekend.

After a summer of remarkable spending, Blues are expected to win the League One title this season, and they’ve justified that status with their performances in the opening months of the campaign.

However, Davies’ men suffered a first defeat of the season against Charlton last time out, when they were surprisingly second best at The Valley.

League One Table (as of 15/10/24) Team P GD Pts 1 Birmingham City 9 8 22 2 Wrexham 10 10 20 3 Mansfield 9 6 20

Scott Wright should be given Birmingham City opportunity

So, the boss may be open to making changes for the trip to the Imps, particularly as a rotated Blues side hammered Shrewsbury in the EFL Trophy last week.

Wright was impressive in that game, scoring twice and registering an assist in the 4-0 victory, and he has done well in the league since his summer arrival from Reading.

And, when asked by FLW what one change he would make for the Lincoln game, Birmingham fan pundit Mike explained why getting Wright in the XI at the expense of Keshi Anderson is the move he would make.

“The one change I would make from the last game against Charlton would be to bring Scott Wright in for Keshi Anderson.

“This is something I’ve shared on some of the Blues forums, I think Wright has done more than enough in his substitute appearances to push for a place. I don’t think anyone has really nailed down that left flank position. Emil Hansson and Anderson have started a few games, and they haven’t necessarily done anything wrong, but they haven’t lit the game up, and neither have nailed down that starting berth.

“When I look at the impact Wright has had when he has come on, it has been positive. I was also impressed with him in the EFL Trophy game at Shrewsbury on that left hand-side, cutting in onto his right. I love the way he can receive the ball, he can turn, run at players, beat players, it’s exactly what we need, so that’s the change I would make.”

Scott Wright can deliver for Birmingham City

The number of quality wide options means that Davies is going to have some tough decisions to make every week for Blues, but it’s a position he will love to be in.

With Wright, it’s fair to say he hasn’t had a proper run in the XI just yet, with his five league appearances all coming from the bench, and he has yet to play more than 45 minutes.

So, it’s difficult for him to find his best form in those circumstances, but there have been flashes of Wright’s undoubted ability, as he scored a winner on his debut against Wigan, and he has shone with his direct style and pace.

As mentioned, he was also very good against Shrewsbury, and whilst that didn’t have the same importance as a league game, Wright highlighted how he can be such a threat.

Of course, with the likes of Hansson and Anderson also available for selection, the wide attackers know they aren’t going to play every minute of every game, and they must take the chances they are given.

Now, it feels like Wright’s time to get the nod from the off, and he will hope to play his part in what would be a big win for Birmingham against a Lincoln side that can come within a point of the leaders if they win on Saturday.