Birmingham City boss Chris Davies has taken some of the blame for Alfie May's poor form of late and promised to give him more game time in his natural position.

Birmingham acquiring last season's League One top goalscorer in the summer from Charlton Athletic for £775,000 was the first of the many statements of intent by the Blues.

May had gone from strength to strength over recent seasons in the third tier, and was now expected to be the centre-piece of a promotion-challenging side.

His main man moniker was eventually reduced when City signed Scottish international Lyndon Dykes from Queens Park Rangers and then Jay Stansfield on Deadline Day for £15 million from Fulham.

The sheer number of centre-forward options at the manager's disposal left him with some tricky issues, but ones you'd love to have as a boss. Not all of them could play at once, and, for the most part, it's been May that has had to accommodate the others, often playing as a number 10 alongside Stansfield when the two have featured up front together.

Chris Davies admits fault for Alfie May's drop in form

May hasn't scored in the league since 1st October, and his boss has taken some of the blame for his dip in performance in front of goal.

Davies said, via Birmingham Live: "Alfie has done great since he’s come in and if you look at his numbers overall, they have been positive. He’s a nine, that’s his position, but I’ve played him as a 10, playing off Jay, because Jay has come in and made a real impact.

"Alfie has had to play that role because he’s good enough to do it, he can link the play, he’s intelligent. He can do that role but it’s not his best position.

"It’s ultimately something he’s adapted to really well but it means he’s not the nine on the last line getting the same goal return, but he’s contributed to some big performances."

Chances to be the Birmingham number nine will come the 31-year-old's way, according to Davies, but he reiterated that it is ultimately his decision as to where May lines up on the pitch.

"From Alfie’s point of view, he will get plenty of opportunities to play as a nine in his best position, but if he has to fill in elsewhere he is going to have to do that," stated the City manager.

"I’ve got no concerns over Alfie. I’m sure with Alfie, when you look at his numbers and outputs in May, they will be right up there."

Chris Davies has a tough balancing act to perform with the striker situation

It's clear, and understandable, that Stansfield is being prioritised by Davies over May and Dykes - he has started seven of the eight league games that he has played for the club.

The former Charlton Athletic centre-forward isn't the only one who's feeling the negative effects of the 21-year-old's presence in the squad. His Scottish international counterpart has only been able to muster three starts in the 10 appearances that he has made for Birmingham in League One.

Comparing Alfie May, Lyndon Dykes and Jay Stansfield's 24/25 stats (League One) Apps Starts Mins per game Goals Assists Alfie May 13 10 58 5 3 Lyndon Dykes 10 3 30 0 0 Jay Stansfield 8 7 72 5 1 Source: Sofascore - correct as of 22/11/24

If any manager at this level, or even in the Championship, had the choice between having all three of these talented strikers and not, they would almost certainly choose to have them. But it does come with its issues, as is being proven, leaving Davies in a tough and yet enviable position.