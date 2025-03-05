Birmingham City manager Chris Davies has provided an injury update concerning Ryan Allsop and Ethan Laird - and it's definitely a boost for the Bluenoses heading into the business end of the season.

Speaking to the press after suffering a first defeat in League One since November 23rd against play-off-chasing Bolton Wanderers at the Toughsheet Community Stadium, the Blues boss stated that the duo shouldn't be out of action for long at all, after both pulled up with issues during the second half of last Saturday's victory against Wycombe Wanderers at St Andrew's @ Knighthead Park.

Allsop and Laird were absent from the squad altogether with their respective ankle and hamstring issues, as Bailey Peacock-Farrell and Emil Hansson replaced them in the starting lineup.

The winger would bag his first league goal for the club, whilst Allsop's partner in the 'Goalkeepers Union' came in for some criticism after John McAtee's powerful equaliser, which beat him at the near post, turned the tide of the encounter just before half-time.

However, on what was a rare off-night for Birmingham in their quest for an immediate Championship return, the main positives to take away from the defeat were a fresh update on two key figures currently sidelined, as well as the re-emergence of Jay Stansfield after a two-week lay-off of his own.

Chris Davies provides timescale boost on key Birmingham City duo

Both Allsop and Laird have been integral to the way Blues have set up this season, with the former Hull City man earning plenty of praise for his shot-stopping ability which has yielded 19 clean sheets in 31 games across all competitions, as well as strong distribution which was evident in his assist for Taylor Gardner-Hickman in the recent success over the Chairboys.

Ryan Allsop - Birmingham City league goals conceded and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances Goals Conceded (Clean Sheets) 2024-25 25 11 (16) As of March 5th

Meanwhile, Laird has predominantly been utilised as one of the two full-backs given licence to push forward and join the attack, which has seen the former Manchester United man enjoy a strong purple patch since the turn of the year with goals against Exeter City and Leyton Orient in the league, as well as netting in the blockbuster FA Cup defeat to Newcastle United on February 8th.

The aforementioned Gardner-Hickman reverted to right-back in the 23-year-old's absence before being replaced by natural full-back Alfons Sampsted on 56 minutes, with Davies providing an update on his first-choice in that position, and Allsop, via the BBC.

"It will be a few games," the former Tottenham Hotspur assistant began. "But they are not six-weekers.

"A week or two with both of them is what we're looking at," he added.

This is a major boost to all associated with the club, as it was initially reported by Birmingham Live ahead of the 3-1 defeat that Allsop had left St Andrew's in a protective boot on Saturday, with the club fearing the worst, whilst Laird also began his period on the sidelines after his injury which came just minutes before.

The duo remain sidelined for the time being alongside Keshi Anderson, who picked up a hamstring issue in the goalless draw with Reading, whilst Lee Buchanan, Lyndon Dykes are both longer-term absentees alongside Scott Wright, who isn't set to feature for the remainder of the season.

Birmingham City were handed extra boost in Bolton Wanderers defeat

As previously mentioned, the trip to Greater Manchester saw Jay Stansfield make a swift return to the matchday squad, just 14 days after a challenge from Bradford City's Romoney Crichlow sparked fears of a potential long-term absence for Blues' record-signing and 20-goal man.

Meanwhile, Marc Leonard, who was taken off after a leg injury in defeat to Newcastle, was also part of the travelling party, despite not being fit enough to play a potential part in proceedings.

Post-match, Davies was pleased to welcome back Stansfield's services, with the division's joint-top scorer playing the final 23 minutes alongside veteran forward, Lukas Jutkiewicz.

"He came into the game at a difficult time, him and Jukey, but it’s good that he’s back after two weeks ago today he got what potentially could have been a season-ending injury," the 39-year-old said via Birmingham Live.

"He’s recovered really well from it and that’s really good news."

In the next week-and-a-half, Blues will have played 20 matches since the turn of the year as a result of their FA Cup and EFL Trophy exploits alongside a previous 18-game unbeaten streak, with the majority of those presenting themselves in three-game weeks, which continues against Lincoln City, Stevenage and Northampton Town. Although, it is envisaged that their encounter with Stevenage at the Lamex Stadium on March 22nd will be postponed due to international call-ups.

This predicament, in turn, creates another scheduling dilemma for next month.

However, by doing so, it gives a chance for his side to rest and recuperate after a relentless start to 2025, with the hope that Allsop and Laird will be raring to go in the campaign's final weeks, which includes the Wembley date with Peterborough United on April 13th.