This summer was always set to be a massive task for whoever took on the role as Birmingham City boss, but just one month on from his appointment, Chris Davies has already addressed one of the key areas in the side.

The former Tottenham Hotspur man has already acted to revamp a Blues side that suffered relegation to the third tier for the first time in 30 years last season, with quality added in important areas.

The issue of who will be scoring the goals has already been sorted, with last season’s League One top scorer Alfie May making the move to St Andrew’s from Charlton Athletic, following his 23-goal haul for The Addicks in 23/24.

But it is at the other end of the pitch where Davies has worked wonders in his brief time in charge in the Midlands, with two key arrivals signalling their intent ahead of the upcoming campaign.

Ryan Allsop deal show Birmingham City mean business ahead of 24/25 League One campaign

The Blues were left without a regular first-choice goalkeeper after the conclusion of the previous campaign, with John Ruddy and Neil Etheridge both out of contract with the club.

Former Norwich City man Ruddy was reportedly offered a new deal to keep him at St Andrew’s beyond the summer, but instead opted to join Premier League side Newcastle United, with the 37-year-old moving to St James Park on a one-year deal.

Having featured in 44 league matches for City in the previous campaign, the England international left a sizeable hole needing to be filled, but the Blues acted fast to put any lingering doubts about shot-stopping options to bed as early as possible.

Ryan Allsop was the first through the door at St Andrew’s this summer, with the 32-year-old boyhood Blues fan jumping at the chance to move to the Midlands, as he waved goodbye to Championship side Hull City.

Having played 37 times for the Tigers amid their second tier playoff push last season, the arrival of Allsop immediately boosted any City hopes of promotion from League One at the first time of asking, with the glovesman proving himself as a top operator between the sticks.

Ryan Allsop Hull City stats Appearances 37 Goals conceded 46 Clean sheets 10 Save % 70.5% Source: FBRef

With ten clean sheets and only 46 goals conceded in that time, the EFL stalwart still has plenty to give to the club he supported as a boy, having earned promotion from League One the last time he played in the division; as he won the playoffs with Wycombe Wanderers in the 19/20 campaign.

Bailey Peacock-Farrell offers plenty of competition for Birmingham City goalkeeping position after arriving from Burnley

If Allsop wasn’t enough, City have gone back into the market to snaffle up Burnley man Bailey Peacock-Farrell this summer, with the 27-year-old signing a four-year deal with the Midlands outfit.

The former Leeds United man spent last season on loan with Aarhus GF in the Danish Superliga, where he kept four clean sheets in 21 league matches, as his side finished fifth in the Danish top tier.

The competition to be first-choice between the sticks is set to be fierce, with both players offering plenty in the battle to be number one, and that is something the Irish international is looking forward to in the season ahead.

Speaking to the club’s official website, Peacock-Farrell said: “I have had it on a couple of occasions now, I had it with Vincent [Kompany] and then under [Marcelo] Bielsa at Leeds, so it is something I am accustomed to. It is a great style of football and, hopefully, something we can do here as well.

“I think it is key to have a good goalkeeper’s group. Like you said there, two good goalkeepers, so I am really happy with that.

“We are at the start of a journey, a very, hopefully, positive journey, and I want to be a part of that to achieve the goals and ambitions that the Club have and they align with myself.”

Within the blink of an eye the Blues have gone from no one to tend nets to two of the third tier’s best goalkeeping assets, and credit has to go to Davies for addressing the situation as quickly as possible.

Stability within the squad will be key to the Blues challenging for promotion in the upcoming campaign, and the former Celtic coach has already shown he is capable of acting quickly when needed to solve the pressing issues.