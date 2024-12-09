Birmingham City boss Chris Davies has provided an update on Alex Cochrane, Lyndon Dykes and Willum Willumsson.

If a game ever represented why Birmingham bought a ton of highly rated players, including spending £15 million on Jay Stansfield, it was their 2-1 win over Barnsley on Saturday. The striker stole the show with two second half goals to win the Blues the game over another one of League One's promotion hopefuls.

Davies' side did have to face up to some adversity in the game. An own goal from Seung-Ho Paik gave the Tykes the lead just a couple of minutes before Stansfield levelled things up again, and they had a slew of injuries, missing personnel and suspensions heading into the match, but their depth helped them to overcome it.

Cochrane was taken off on a stretcher after just six minutes following a challenge from Adam Phillips, who was later sent off. The second yellow card he received, in the second half, came from another foul on Cochrane's stand-in, Ethan Laird, who moved over to his opposite flank to allow Taylor Gardner-Hickman, who came on for Cochrane, to go to right wing-back.

Fellow summer additions Dykes and Willumsson were also absent for Saturday's trip to Oakwell. They were both dealing with illnesses.

The manager wasn't able to say after the match how bad Cochrane's injury was, but said the fact that he had to go off on a stretcher doesn't indicate good things for the 24-year-old.

"There was a bit of blood and a hole in the boot," Davies revealed, via Birmingham Live, on the former Hearts man's injury. "It didn't look good and for someone to go off on a stretcher like that is always concerning. I haven’t had an update so I can’t give anything specific."

On the issue that ruled out Dykes and Willumsson before the victory, the manager said: "They have both come down with illness, it’s that time of the year.

"We’ve got a suspension, two illnesses, some injuries, so we had six or seven bodies out today. We’re coming down towards the bare bones and that’s why it felt an even bigger win."

It'll take a serious crisis for Birmingham to have to worry about squad depth

Even with the six or seven players that Davies was unable to use on Saturday, which also included Keshi Anderson, who served a one-game suspension, Birmingham were still able to field a better team than any other League One side has, and the starting XI didn't even include Gardner-Hickman, Marc Leonard, Bailey Peacock-Farrell or Dion Sanderson.

But this is why they used plenty of their fiscal resources in the summer: to give themselves such an overwhelming squad advantage over their competition.

They may not be top of the table, but these seasons are always wars of attrition. Birmingham's bag of riches should allow them to maintain a higher level for longer than any other team this season.