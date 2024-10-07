Birmingham City boss Chris Davies chose to highlight Charlton Athletic’s summer spending after his side were beaten 1-0 at The Valley on Saturday.

It has been a brilliant start to management for the former Spurs assistant, who had yet to taste defeat as Blues boss in the league since his appointment.

However, the team fell to a first defeat of the campaign in the capital, with a Matty Godden effort ensuring Nathan Jones’ side deservedly picked up all three points.

Chris Davies makes Charlton Athletic claim

That was a huge result for the Addicks, as they were coming up against a Blues side that are the most expensively assembled in League One history.

However, Charlton defended resolutely, and they were rewarded for their good performance with that second-half goal.

And, speaking after the game, Birmingham boss Davies was quick to point out that whilst a lot is mentioned around how much Blues spent this summer, Charlton have also invested into their squad over the years.

He said: “Absolutely, again, Charlton spent a fortune. They’ve spent a lot of money on their squad and they’re a good team so there’s no doubt in my mind that there are multiple teams in this league that are well equipped to be successful.

“We are one of those teams, it’s not Birmingham and the rest. It’s League One. Every game is a different challenge for us that we have to face, and we have to prove how good we are every single game.

“It was one of those games, only one shot on goal. It’s unusual for us, I think that’s the first time that’s happened this season. I think in the final third we normally have a little more creativity and a little more danger when we get there.

“We just lacked a little bit of that today. It’s something that is painful, it’s painful to lose. It should be painful for all of us but you grow from defeat and that’s what you should do.”

Chris Davies tries to take the pressure off his Birmingham City side

This comment will no doubt have raised a few eyebrows, as the Birmingham boss talking about other clubs' spending, given their summer was not going to go down well.

But, this is just Davies’ way of taking the pressure off his players. Blues are probably bored with the constant references to their summer spending, and we know that it doesn’t guarantee success, so this is the manager reminding others that their rivals also have good players.

Ultimately, Saturday was a poor performance by Blues, and there’s no denying that the better side won.

Birmingham City must bounce back

You can be sure that Davies won’t be getting carried away with the loss, and nor should he. He will still have full faith in his side, and the reality is that Saturday was just a bad day at the office, and credit should go to Charlton for the way they played on the day.

League One Table Team P GD Pts 1 Birmingham City 9 8 22 2 Wrexham 10 10 20 3 Mansfield 9 6 20

Losing before the international break means this will hurt for Blues, but they have to show they have a strong mentality moving forward, as they look to get back on track.

Birmingham are back in action on October 19 when they travel to take on Lincoln City.