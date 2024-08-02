Highlights Birmingham City, led by manager Chris Davies, are pursuing Tottenham's young talent Jamie Donley for a loan deal.

City has stacked their squad with Championship-level players despite being in League One, with a budget of £20 million.

Donley's potential move is supported by Davies' past connection with him and an impressive performance record at Tottenham.

Tottenham Hotspur youngster Jamie Donley is a target of Birmingham City, as manager Chris Davies tries to use his Spurs connections to get the deal done.

The 19-year-old who has been used at left-back in pre-season is wanted by Birmingham, according to Tom Barclay, who has called the League One side's attempt to bring in the player on loan as "ambitious."

That part of the pitch is a position that City aren't exactly short on. Not long ago, they announced the signing of Hearts' left-sided defender Alex Cochrane for a reported £1.3 million. They also have the likes of Emmanuel Longelo and Josh Williams, who can be used in that left-defensive role too.

It's been a summer of changes and overhauls following the Blues' relegation to League One, and they have a humongous warchest of riches to be able to buff out their already ludicrous squad.

£20 million was the reported budget that first-time manager Chris Davies has been given to work with. He joined Birmingham from Tottenham, succeeding Tony Mowbray after he officially left his position as boss of the club.

Davies has a strong coaching pedigree, and he's seemingly trying to use his connections at the highest level, as well as the ridiculous funds at his disposal, to improve this City side.

Birmingham pursue Tottenham's Jamie Donley

Donley is a reported target of a majority of the sides in the Championship and League One, according to Barclay. One of the those going after him is City, whom he has a slight connection with due to their boss.

Davies worked with the teenager during his time as Ange Postecolgu's right-hand man in north London.

Tottenham haven't decided what they are going to do with Donley yet, but the existing relationship that the Birmingham manager already has with the player and his parent club should hugely increase their chances of acquiring the bright talent.

In last season's Premier League 2 campaign, Donley, who has also been used in central midfield and as a number 10 in Spurs' recent pre-season friendlies, as well as at left-back, racked up a combined 20 goals and assists, helping Tottenham's under-21s side to win the youth competition.

Jamie Donley's 23/24 Premier League 2 stats Apps 20 Starts 20 Mins per game 88 Goals 6 Assists 14 Stats taken from Sofascore

He has already made three appearances in the Premier League, albeit they were all very brief ones at the end of games against Manchester City, Newcastle United and Brentford.

Birmingham are building a League One God squad

The amount of talent that the manager has at his disposal, with just less than a month to go until the deadline, is just insane. There may have never been a third tier team in history that is quite as stacked as this one.

They already had Championship-level players from the squad that got relegated. They've then added more options that are of a second tier standard, like Ryan Allsop.

Just to add to the devastation that they are about to cause, Birmingham then brought in two of the best players from last season's League One campaign: the top scorer, Alfie May, and one of the best loanees, Marc Leonard, on a permanent deal.

They've pushed all their chips into the middle of the table. Even if that doesn't work, and they don't get promoted at the first time of asking, they'll just go and buy some more and go again. Just bonkers stuff, really.