Chris Davies described Jay Stansfield's situation as a "huge concern" for Birmingham City, as the club-record signing was stretchered off during the second half of their EFL Trophy semi-final success over Bradford City at St Andrew's @ Knighthead Park.

After opening the scoring with effectively the last kick of the first half through a sublime finish on the turn, Stansfield was sent tumbling to the turf by Bantams defender Romoney Crichlow, with referee Scott Oldham seeing no reason to award Blues a spot kick as play continued.

To add to the already evident tension in B9 on Tuesday night, the Bantams then equalised from the subsequent passage of play through Bobby Pointon, with volume levels inside the home sections increasing tenfold as Birmingham's star performer remained motionless inside the penalty area, before he was eventually stretchered off and replaced by Alfie May after a lengthy stoppage.

Despite the jubilant scenes which followed for those in Royal Blue - courtesy of Lyndon Dykes' 88th-minute winner - there was still concern over Stansfield's predicament, with Davies able to provide a brief update post-match.

After reflecting on plenty of positives throughout the night, Davies was then faced with questions regarding the incident on 59 minutes, initially claiming that a penalty should have been awarded.

"It's one of those where I don't need to watch it back to see that it's a penalty," he said.

"It was above his knee. It was a bad fall where he's landed on him. I don't know the extent of it, he's gone to hospital for checks. To get stretchered off and be in that amount of pain is a huge concern, but we have to wait for the tests," Davies concluded.

When asked about the initial prognosis on Stansfield's injury, Davies responded: "I think it was the impact to the leg. It's the severity of that impact which is what they're concerned about."

"I think the guy has landed on the bone, and that's the concern, more than that. He was in a lot of pain, so he's gone off to hospital, and they're hoping that, in the next few hours, they're going to get the results that are more definitive," Davies concluded.

Such thoughts were also relayed by Davies to official club media channels after the full-time whistle.

Meanwhile, the aforementioned Crichlow took to X shortly after, sending his best wishes to the Birmingham forward, stating that no malice was intended.

Sending my prayers that it’s not as bad as it looked, never my intention to hurt anyone and wishing him a speedy recovery honestly," the Peterborough United loanee said.

Jay Stansfield injury could be a blow for Birmingham City

Stansfield's 20th goal of the season in all competitions in the third minute of first-half stoppage time further showcased how pivotal he is to Davies' side, having an array of finishes on his showreel and the ability to change the outlook of a game in an instant, as well as rising to the pressure of being Blues and League One's record-signing.

Jay Stansfield's Birmingham City Stats - 24/25 Apps Goals League One 23 16 EFL Trophy 4 4 FA Cup 2 - All Stats as per Transfermarkt (Correct as of 19/02/25)

Whilst no answers have been given as of yet, the severity of the injury means the 22-year-old could be out of action for a fair period, in what is a season-defining period for the blue half of the Second City, with plenty of crucial third tier encounters forthcoming as they sit six points in front of second place Wycombe Wanderers and 11 in front of Wrexham, who were defeated 2-1 by Leyton Orient on Tuesday.

Of course, to lose a player of Stansfield's calibre in such circumstances would be a huge blow for Davies, but those below him in the pecking order in the form of May and Dykes have netted 17 goals between them in all competitions thus far, highlighting the strength-in-depth Blues can call upon in the attacking department.

Next up for them is a trip to the Select Car Leasing Stadium to take on play-off chasing Reading on Saturday lunchtime.