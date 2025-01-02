Birmingham City boss Chris Davies has revealed that both Keshi Anderson and Emil Hansson will be unavailable for 'a few weeks' following injury blows over the Christmas period.

The winger pair were left sidelined due to muscular injuries as the title challenging-Blues were held to a 1-1 draw by play-off hopefuls Stockport County on New Year's Day, courtesy of Macauley Southam-Hales' equaliser at Edgeley Park.

That result leaves Blues second in the League One table, but level on points with league leaders Wycombe Wanderers, while Davies' side also boast a game in hand over the Chairboys.

League One Standings Pos Team P GD Pts 1 Wycombe 23 24 50 2 Birmingham 22 21 50 3 Wrexham 24 18 48 4 Huddersfield 22 17 43

Anderson was withdrawn from the action at half-time during Blues' 2-0 victory over Burton Albion on Boxing Day, while fellow wideman Hansson suffered his injury in the 45th minute of his side's 0-0 draw with Blackpool last Sunday.

Blues boss Davies confirms Anderson and Hansson injury setbacks

City head coach Chris Davies told the Birmingham Mail: "Keshi and Emil will be (out for) a few weeks.

"I think Emil will be slightly longer than Keshi by the looks of things.

"We’ve been unfortunate to lose two important players."

But while Anderson and Hansson have suffered fresh blows, winger Scott Wright made his return to action following a calf injury as a substitute on New Year's Day.

Davies added: "But with Scott coming back, he got half an hour there having not played for two months, it’s going to take him time.

"He showed flashes of his quality so it’s a bonus we've got him back."

Double injury blow presents Birmingham City & Chris Davies with a challenge

Blues have nowhere to hide from the fact that, regardless of the recent injuries suffered by Anderson and Hansson, the St Andrew's faithful will still expect to see their side achieve automatic promotion come the end of the campaign.

Compared to their League One rivals, the West Midlands side boast an enormous budget, and spent a whopping £15m to sign forward Jay Stansfield from Premier League Fulham last summer.

But even with such riches at his disposal, Davies will miss the contributions of Anderson, who has notched five goals and six assists across all competitions so far this term.

Former Sweden youth international Hansson has played his part in Blues' promotion bid too, and has made 13 League One appearances, creating an assist during a 3-2 win over Peterborough United back in September.

The 26-year-old also got himself on the scoresheet when Blues hammered Shrewsbury Town 4-0 in the EFL Trophy, helping his side reach the knockout stages of the competition.

Injuries to players of Anderson and Hansson's quality are non-ideal for Birmingham, whose fixtures are still coming thick and fast, as they travel to Wigan Athletic on Saturday, before having to navigate ties with Lincoln City and Swindon Town in the FA Cup and EFL Trophy respectively.