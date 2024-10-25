Birmingham City boss Chris Davies has urged his captain Christoph Klarer not to conduct himself any differently during Blues' clash with Mansfield Town on Saturday afternoon, despite the fact that the 24-year-old is just one booking away from a suspension.

The defender received his fourth booking of the campaign during his side's 2-0 win over Bolton Wanderers on Tuesday night, meaning that his next yellow card will lead to a one-game ban.

Birmingham have been flying in League One lately, and sit top of the table, but Saturday's meeting with the Stags could prove a tricky task to navigate as Nigel Clough's men have won six of their last seven league games and have emerged as promotion candidates themselves.

Davies sends Klarer pre-Mansfield message

As reported by Birmingham Live, Davies made it clear that he wants his star defender to play his usual game on Saturday afternoon: "Play your normal game because his game is based on duels.

"I think he’s been unlucky on a few.

"There’s been a few yellow cards this season that I don’t quite understand, or haven’t understood at the time.

"He’s one of those, he’s in the duels, he’s strong and he’s going to have contact.

"He’s going to give away fouls occasionally and get yellow cards.

"I don’t want him to change his approach.

"He’s been exceptional since he came to the club.

"He’s taken the armband, which is unusual for a new player, but we signed so many new ones that it had to be one of them really.

"He’s done well and my message to him would be to continue being himself."

In all likelihood, Blues will have to do without Klarer at some stage in the coming weeks, as League One's first yellow card amnesty does not apply until the 19th match of the season, and Davies' men have played just 11 fixtures so far.

In terms of the potential of a one-match suspension, the Austrian is already walking a tight-rope, but he has performed well since his arrival, and has played a key role in a strong defence who have conceded just 10 goals.

Christoph Klarer 2024/25 League One stats Appearances 10 Starts 10 Tackles won % 56.2 Duels won % 64.6 Aerial duels won % 70.5 Pass accuracy % 87.7 Assists 1 Goals 0

Davies' Klarer stance is not surprising

Blues made a number of high profile additions during the summer transfer window, most notably the signing of former Fulham striker Jay Stansfield for a jaw-dropping fee which could reach £20m, as per TalkSport.

Klarer, meanwhile, was signed for £3.5m according to Sky Sports, which seems like a shrewd deal, albeit still a large transfer sum for the third tier.

But the centre-back has proven himself to be one of the best defenders in League One so far, which is hardly a major shock given the fact that he made 30 Bundesliga appearances for Darmstadt last season, and tested his skills against the likes of Bayer Leverkusen and Bayern Munich.

However, while Klarer is a talented defender, Blues boast an embarrassment of riches when it comes to squad depth, and would be able to cope with his absence in the likely event that he does receive a one-match ban in the coming weeks.

Fellow centre-half Dion Sanderson, who has a wealth of Championship experience, has made just one League One appearance this season and would be an adequate replacement for the Austrian, so it is hardly surprising that Davies does not want his star defender to compromise his playing style in an attempt to avoid a booking.