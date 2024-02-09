Highlights Birmingham City's limited January transfer dealings show the direction Tony Mowbray wants to go in.

The club's new American owners have the ability to attract players like Alex Pritchard.

The team needs to address its problem position of center-forward and bolster its attacking options.

Despite having limited time to do so, Birmingham City's January transfer dealings under Tony Mowbray showed the direction in which he wants to go in B9.

Since replacing Wayne Rooney at the beginning of the new calendar year, confidence has been reinstalled across the club that the former Sunderland head coach is the man to take the club forward in the short-term.

Only three players came through the St Andrew's door last month, but they included former Black Cats playmaker Alex Pritchard.

This demonstrates the pull which the Blues' new American owners can have on players, in that they are willing to swap a potential play-off push in the coming weeks and months for a long-term project to make Birmingham a force in the Championship.

Birmingham City - January Signings (2023/24) From Permanent/Loan Andre Dozzell QPR Loan Paik Seung-ho Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors Permanent Alex Pritchard Sunderland Permanent

However, they failed to address a dilemma in this short time frame.

Dervisoglu offer highlights problem position at Birmingham City

Whilst having as many as five on their books who are all capable of playing as a centre-forward in their ranks, it's clear that this is a problem position which must be rectified as soon as possible for Birmingham.

At present, the club's main goalscoring threat is Fulham loanee Jay Stansfield, who has been a beacon of light during what has been a season of differing fortunes under John Eustace, the aforementioned Rooney and now Mowbray - scoring nine goals in 29 appearances.

Clearly, this area of the squad needed bolstering at present, as the current boss was said to have targeted a loan move for his former Blackburn Rovers colleague Sam Gallagher, as well as Galatasary's Halil Dervisoglu, who has previously featured at second tier level for Brentford and Burnley.

It would have been somewhat of a coup for Birmingham to secure the 16-time Türkiye international's services, in what would have been a great chance for the 24-year-old to be the main focal point of an attack, having only netted four times in 20 appearances across all competitions so far this campaign.

However, Dervisoglu was said to have rejected the Blues' offer alongside a potential move to Eredivisie outfit FC Twente.

Birmingham City's attacking options moving forward

As previously mentioned, Stansfield has been Blues' main source of goals throughout the 23/24 season, although his strong runs of form have so often come in short bursts, such as two goals and one assist in consecutive games against Hull City in the FA Cup and the 2-1 win at Stoke City on January 20th.

Mowbray has previously spoken about his desire to keep the 21-year-old at St Andrew's if a permanent deal was feasible, but there's no guarantee of such a scenario yet, meaning that there's a lot of work to be done to add to the attacking armoury of his squad.

Scott Hogan and Lukas Jutkiewicz have remained for now despite links to fellow Championship sides in January, but it would seem that both experienced forwards will remain in the Second City after the conclusion of this campaign.

Jutkiewicz has made over 300 appearances for the club in the last eight years, and is still the joint fourth-highest earner at the club with an estimated £15,000 per week salary.

Whilst he's become part of the furniture of the club despite a constant overhaul in terms of players, managers and ownerships, the time seems right for the two parties to sever ties, having only played 89 minutes of football since Mowbray's appointment.

Birmingham should adhere to Mowbray's previous philosophy

Whilst in charge at the Stadium of Light, Mowbray was able to get the best out of an energetic, front-footed side full of homegrown and European talent - something which Tom Wagner and Garry Cook should adhere to when pinpointing targets.

It's not detrimental to have a breadth of experience by any stretch, but the previously highlighted duo of Jutkiewicz and Hogan won't cut the standards that must match the club's ambition for much longer, having only scored two league goals between them so far this season.

Whilst they were unsuccessful in bringing Dervisoglu to the club, the initial offer shows the board's awareness in what needs to be done in the summer.

In the short-term, Birmingham must drag themselves clear of the relegation zone, and have two massive opportunities to do so against Sheffield Wednesday and Blackburn in the space of the next four days.