Highlights Che Adams had two top performances against Leeds United during the 2018/19 season, dealing them their first Championship defeat under Bielsa.

Birmingham City, despite being a lower-ranked team, seemed to have Leeds' number and secured back-to-back victories against them.

Adams' impressive form at Birmingham led to a move to Southampton, where he has since scored 35 goals and recently scored in the Championship against his former bogey team.

Most teams have a bogey team or player they come up against, and it's not different for Leeds United, who will still be having nightmares from the performances Che Adams put in against them while he played for Birmingham City.

Adams has always been a relatively prolific forward, but there was something about his time at Birmingham that will still baffle Leeds supporters to this day.

He's only got three goals against the Whites, but Adams had two top performances against Marcelo Bielsa's side during the 2018/19 season as Leeds were pushing for promotion.

Che Adams had Leeds United's number

At a time where the Blues weren't exactly a fearsome side, they seemed to have Leeds' number and were able to obtain back-to-back victories against Bielsa's side.

They were in the drop zone for the first quarter of the season, around the same time they beat Leeds 2-1 at home, with both goals coming from Adams inside the opening half-hour. That dealt Leeds their first Championship defeat under Bielsa and sparked a run of just one win in five games.

The second fixture between the two sides came later on in the season when Garry Monk's side came away with a tight 1-0 win in April - a result that would have done them a lot of favours at the time, given that they ended the season in touching distance from the relegation places.

It also came at a time when Leeds were ever so close to being promoted, and probably should have been, eventually finishing third in the league and losing a dramatic play-off semi-final against Derby County. Around the point of this Birmingham defeat, Leeds had won four out of five games and were in the middle of a run of six wins in eight - things would unravel after that, as Leeds collected a single point in the last four games to gift Sheffield United automatic promotion.

Whilst Birmingham may not have been a top side when Adams was at the club, fans of the Blues will remember the Scottish international particularly fondly, given the performances he put in at St Andrew's.

In 128 appearances for the club, Adams scored 38 goals and provided 16 assists. During the 2018/19 season, Adams hit a career high tally of 22 goals for the club, which was a big component to the Blues' survival that year.

Che Adams at Birmingham City (Championship only) Season Appearances Goals Assists 2018/19 46 22 4 2017/18 30 5 2 2016/17 40 7 3

A mixed career for Adams since he left Birmingham

Adams' form during the 18/19 campaign saw him gain a ton of interest from some big Premier League interest, and the 27-year-old opted to make the switch to the South Coast - he joined Southampton on a five-year-deal.

His start to life with the Saints didn't quite go how he would've wanted, with the striker drawing a blank in his first 24 Premier League appearances with the Saints. He scored a 40-yard worldie against Manchester City to open his account at St Mary's, and since then, the forward has gone on to score 30+ goals for the club.

This current season, Adams started in fine form, scoring a goal in the Saints opening three league games in his first season back in the Championship since 2018/19, when he was Leeds' nemesis.

On top of that, Adams opted to switch allegiances from England to Scotland and currently plays his international football with the Scottish national team. He has six goals in 25 appearances for the national team, and played all three games during Euro 2020, starting against both England and Croatia.