After less than four months in the job, Wayne Rooney has been sacked as Birmingham City head coach.

Replacing the popular John Eustace in the dugout at St. Andrew's in October, Rooney was under pressure from the get-go, and after just two wins in 15 matches in charge, the former England international striker has received his marching orders from Tom Wagner and co on the Birmingham board.

A 3-0 defeat against Leeds United at Elland Road on New Year's Day was the final straw, and that sees City sitting in 20th position in the Championship table - just six points above the drop zone now thanks to Sheffield Wednesday's recent hot streak.

Garry Cook breaks silence on Wayne Rooney sacking at Birmingham

When Garry Cook was appointed by Wagner as Birmingham's new CEO in the summer, there was always the chance that at some point Rooney could have rocked up at St. Andrew's.

Cook was involved heavily in disgraced American businessman Chris Kirchner's attempts to buy Derby County and was pictured multiple times with him and Rooney's agent Paul Stretford, with Rooney being the Rams boss at the time.

It was expected that Cook was going to be appointed as County's CEO if Kirchner was successful in his attempts, such was the long-standing relationship between Cook and Stretford who was seemingly involved in the deal as well, but that of course did not happen.

The rumours of Rooney's potential appointment at Birmingham started in September though - a month before it actually happened - and it is widely thought that Cook was advocating for Rooney's appointment to replace Eustace.

Now that it has gone wrong though, Cook has had to issue a statement as CEO of Birmingham to address Rooney's departure from the club.

“We are committed to doing what is necessary to bring success to St. Andrew’s," Cook wrote in an official club statement.

“Unfortunately, Wayne’s time with us did not go as planned and we have decided to move in a different direction.

“The search for a successor begins with immediate effect and we will update supporters when we have further news."

Cook should take most of the blame for Birmingham's short-term downfall

As a first-time football club owner, Tom Wagner turned to a man that was very experienced in the form of Cook to take charge of the day-to-day running of Birmingham, and it isn't a secret as to the fact he has a close relationship with Rooney's agent Stretford.

So, you can imagine that the idea was put into Wagner's head by Cook that Rooney may be a better fit for Birmingham than Eustace was at the time, so now Cook himself has to deal with the consequences and criticism that has followed.

Cook will presumably be in charge of finding Rooney's successor as well, so now it is a case of actually finding the right person for the job.

Who that may be remains to be seen, but who Cook ends up appointing could be a make or break decision for his own future.