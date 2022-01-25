Birmingham City casting eyes over former Swansea City player

Jordi Govea is currently on trial at Birmingham City having been a free agent since the summer according to WalesOnline.

The 22-year-old has not made a single appearance in senior football despite being a product of Real Madrid’s youth setup.

Govea spent three years in South Wales with Swansea between 2018 and 2021 but could not force his way into the plans of the first team manager during that spell.

The Ecuadorian left back would certainly be a cheap gamble for the Blues, who could be at risk of losing first choice left back Kristian Pedersen for free in the summer, with the Danes current deal expiring in the summer.

Govea is clearly a talented player just for having Real Madrid on his CV, however, Birmingham are rightly taking their time over a decision with the 22-year-old playing for the Blues’ U23 side on Monday according to WalesOnline.

Lee Bowyer has not paid a transfer fee for player since arriving at St Andrew’s in March.

Therefore, it is smart for him and the club, to be considering any free agents that might have the ability to play in the Championship.

At 22, and having struggled with injury issues at Swansea, there is no reason to write off Govea, who could initially begin his Blues career with an extended run in the U23 side.

The Verdict

Full back is certainly a problem area for Birmingham to address at some point in the next two transfer windows.

It is probably the reason that Bowyer has felt more comfortable deploying wingers as wing backs for the majority of the campaign.

Below Maxime Colin there is no senior option, with George Friend the backup left back now arguably a player more suited to a centre back role.

Govea must have impressed somewhat to earn the opportunity of playing in an U23 match suggesting that the Blues are heavily considering offering him a contract.

Time will tell if he gains their trust, but it would be an addition with a potential high upside and little financial outlay.